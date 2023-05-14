Greetings.

I know a lot of you are very experienced with lithium ion batteries. I am looking to replace the battery in my OG Xiaomi Mi Robot Vaccum. The part number is brr-2p4s-5200s.

Can anyone advise where and what I should buy to not get sold a lemon?

The sellers advertising replacement batteries love to use the word 'original' in the title, but in my mind that is a different thing to the word 'genuine'. I am resigned to likely resorting to an aftermarket one but would like to actually get 5200 mAh, decent brand balanced cells, and a charge controller that doesn't catch fire.

Cheers!