I recently bought a Scribe.

I am a manuscript person - I much prefer the Mk 1 Pen & Paper to writing with a keyboard.

I bought a Remarkable 2 e-ink tablet and that is great - lots of connectivity options like Dropbox and so on which frankly I do not need. It has OCR as well which is...fine. By no means perfect.

I read a lot - probably 2 hours a day on average. My Kindle Oasis is by far my most used device, beating my iphone, MBP etc hands down. It is getting a bit long in the tooth - I have had it about 3 years I think. The battery no longer reaches 100% even if you leave it on charge overnight and it does not last much more than 10 days.

Then I read about the Scribe - a large screen Kindle I could write on. It does pretty much everything I want and cuts the number of devices in half. Bonus!

It's not cheap though but what is these days? So I got one from my old pal Noel.

Reading is much like the Oasis (although sadly no buttons to turn the page when you have melted chocolate digestives on your fingers...). The screen is awesomely large, extremely clear, well lit and the text is superb.

I have the Premium pen and the writing experience is really good - easily the equal, if not slightly better than, the Remarkable. You can scrawl on documents but the implementation is not perfect - the writing goes in an attached 'stickly note' represented by a symbol on the text: click the symbol and the text opens. So not a full recreation of writing on the pages of a paper document yet.I am sure that there are techical reasons why, but I do not know them.

Build quality is excellent, using recycled aluminium and plastic. Battery life is easily several weeks.

If you like to read on a Kindle and like the idea of writing in Notebooks or appending notes to your Kindle books, PDFs etc, I can certainly recommend it.