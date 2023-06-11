Hi Team - we have a York Nexus cross trainer that we misplaced the power supply for.

Talking to the NZ and separately Australian York reps neither have this power supply anymore.

The NZ rep suggested - https://www.jaycar.co.nz/6v-dc-800ma-ultra-slim-power-supply-7dc-plugs/p/MP3145



The issue is that the jaycar adapter doesn’t have the necessary connector (needs to take a male 3.5 - like a headphone jack looking connector)



Anyone have any ideas - the Store Manager at Jaycar suggested that no one sells an adapter to fit

6v 500ma