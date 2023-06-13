Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Assistant project, need some help with yaml.
peejayw

#305911 13-Jun-2023 11:28
Because I had a spare Aqara door sensor I thought this project would add to my weather data nicely but my yaml knowledge consists of "cut and paste" and after that I am floundering.

 

I have manged to get the first sensor pasted into my config file but when I try to do the second one I get all sorts of errors, bad indentation etc and it affects other subsequent entries in the config file as well.

 

Clearly I am missing some essential skill here, I wonder if anyone could suggest how to get it working? I have the actual hardware all set up and that is showing when the bucket tips so I am happy with that.

 

Thanks.




mkissin
  #3089366 13-Jun-2023 11:51
YAML is incredibly picky about formatting. You may just need to run your config through a YAML validator like Best YAML Validator Online (jsonformatter.org)

 
 
 
 

timmmay
  #3089373 13-Jun-2023 12:24
If you can't get it working put your YAML somewhere and I'll take a crack at it. I'm not an expert, I use YAML fairly often but still find it odd. Make sure your YAML uses spaces rather than tabs.

peejayw

  #3089445 13-Jun-2023 13:23
Thanks, I will give that a try. Is there a way to make a backup of my config file that preserves the formatting so I can restore it if things get too messed up?




timmmay
  #3089447 13-Jun-2023 13:38
You can backup your config within home assistant gui. Settings, System, Backups. I run HA Core so I have OS access and run Restic to back up the HA configuration file / automations / everything else nightly with Restic.

peejayw

  #3089456 13-Jun-2023 13:44
Thanks but I couldnt see how to choose the config file to backup. Never mind, I have it now, how can I get it to you ?

 

 




Silvrav
  #3089467 13-Jun-2023 14:20
Thanks, I will give that a try. Is there a way to make a backup of my config file that preserves the formatting so I can restore it if things get too messed up?

 

 

Are you referring to the config yaml? best is to samba share in and copy and paste it or go to file editor and download the file for safe keeping.

timmmay
  #3089475 13-Jun-2023 14:51
If your configuration isn't working you won't be able to get it from the web interface as the web interface won't be working. I don't really understand what the is if your config is working and you want to send it to be looked at.

 

Try formatting your YAML in the tool above, if you can't work it out put it into pastebin or similar and post the link here.



peejayw

  #3089480 13-Jun-2023 14:57
Because my config file got messed up I had to do a full HA restore, I was trying to find out if there was a way to just back up and restore the config file without doing a full restore to save time.

Here is the link to the config file.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1w8pNR7ZBLRaCFNffxgl_vIsTMFssJUrw/view?usp=sharing




timmmay
  #3089481 13-Jun-2023 14:58
Access denied. There are many ways to set up Home Assistant, it depends how / where it runs.

peejayw

  #3089483 13-Jun-2023 15:03
Sorry, forgot to set access, should work now.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1w8pNR7ZBLRaCFNffxgl_vIsTMFssJUrw/view?usp=sharing




timmmay
  #3089488 13-Jun-2023 15:14
Once you remove all the "include" directives that the YAML validator tool doesn't like your YAML validates fine using the tool above.

peejayw

  #3089562 13-Jun-2023 16:21
Yes, thats my current yaml config file which works fine. The issue is when I attempt to incorporate the additions for the rain gauge, then it gets all screwed up.

 

 




timmmay
  #3089563 13-Jun-2023 16:25
Perhaps you could share the sample code that doesn't work?

peejayw

  #3089568 13-Jun-2023 17:03
Well I have managed to incorporate the example code in my config.yaml and it is not showing any errors so progress!

 

However "sensor.rainfall_today" shows as unavailable and I cant see any "sensor.rain_flips"

 

I think Im getting close, appreciate any further suggestions.




peejayw

  #3089569 13-Jun-2023 17:06
timmmay: Perhaps you could share the sample code that doesn't work?

 

This

 

 

 - platform: history_stats

 

    name: Rainsensor flips

 

    entity_id: switch.binary_sensorrainsensor_on_off_switch #The aqara sensor

 

    state: 'off'

 

    type: count

 

    start: '{{ now().replace(hour=0, minute=0, second=0) }}'

 

    end: '{{ now() }}'

 

 

 

and this

 

 

 

 

 

template:

 

    - sensor:

 

      - name: Rainfall today

 

        unit_of_measurement: mm

 

        state_class: total_increasing

 

        unique_id: rainfall_today

 

        state: >-

 

          {% set count = states('sensor.rainsensor_flips') | int(0) %}

 

          {% set mm = count * 0.30303 %}

 

          {% if count >= 0 %}

 

            {{ mm|round(1, 'floor') }}

 

          {% endif %}

 

        # If you have issues with the history sensor doubling after restarting HA, add the line below (@BigG)

 

        availability: "{{ (states('sensor.rainsensor_flips') not in ('unknown', 'unavailable')) }}"

 

 

 




