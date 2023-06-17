Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
OnceBitten

#305969 17-Jun-2023 16:50
While cleaning out some things earlier I came across what I thought was a powerbank (see photos attached) - but I'm not sure that it is

 

Reason I'm asking it I've plugged it into USB charger and plugged the cord (USB-C?) into the powerbank thinking it would charge up and I could then use it to charge my phone or something, but it does nothing, no lights come on or anything.... so I'm not 100% sure if it is a powerbank - and if it is I'm not sure I'm using it correctly

 

can someone please enlighten me as to what this is and how to use it?

 

Many thanks

 

 

RunningMan
  #3091143 17-Jun-2023 16:55
Powerbank with a dead battery.

 
 
 
 

Gordy7
  #3091145 17-Jun-2023 16:59
Using an image search from your second photo I get:

 

https://www.drogeria-vmd.com/montblanc-sluchatka-2016/

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

pih

pih
  #3091146 17-Jun-2023 17:01
RunningMan:

 

Powerbank with a dead battery.

 

 

Yep, I have several just like it.



OnceBitten

  #3091147 17-Jun-2023 17:06
ok thanks - I'm not sure how long I've had it (few years perhaps?) ... but if it has a dead battery I assume that means it's stuffed?

richms
  #3091148 17-Jun-2023 17:14
Those old cheapie ones cant do much even when working new. You can try leaving it plugged in for ages to see if it trickle charges the cell enough for the full speed charge to kick in, but IMO its probably been useless since new unless you just want to power some USB string lights or similar for a few hours.




Richard rich.ms

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3091210 17-Jun-2023 18:45
Mont Blanc? Must be a charger for a fountain pen.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

OnceBitten

  #3091218 17-Jun-2023 19:08
ok thanks for the replies.... wife & I are going overseas next month and I thought I could use it, but looks like I'm going to need to buy a new one.

 

can someone recommend a small / powerful one?

 

I'll browse the main retaillers and have a look (Noel Leeming, Harvey Norman, JB hi-fi, PB Tech)

 

thanks again

