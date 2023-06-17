OnceBitten

While cleaning out some things earlier I came across what I thought was a powerbank (see photos attached) - but I'm not sure that it is

Reason I'm asking it I've plugged it into USB charger and plugged the cord (USB-C?) into the powerbank thinking it would charge up and I could then use it to charge my phone or something, but it does nothing, no lights come on or anything.... so I'm not 100% sure if it is a powerbank - and if it is I'm not sure I'm using it correctly

can someone please enlighten me as to what this is and how to use it?

Many thanks