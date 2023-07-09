Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Audioengine A2+. Are these the best option for PC audio for music?
dafman

#306269 9-Jul-2023 17:58
I’m looking for a pair of active desktop PC speakers, primarily for music.

 

I currently use a single Sonos One, but want something I can connect to my PC, and stereo

 

I really like the look/size of the Audioengine A2+

 

But …

 

While the A2+ get rave reviews on ‘commercial’ review sites, there are some pretty disparaging comments on Reddit and the Noaudophile review was far from glowing:

 

“This is a computer speaker that sounds pretty good, but it's not great. I'm a picky bastard, so I would classify the stock sound as hideous. With the over enthusiastic "look at me" midbass being a deal breaker. Outside of the bass response the treble is pretty clean, but hides information with a dip in the response. I've heard plenty worse, but only a few for this much money.”

 

So hoping for some real world NZ feedback from owners. I read some of the older GZ forum threads on these, but any 2023 thoughts would be appreciated.

 

And … if not the A2+, what else do you recommend. I don’t want large speakers for my desk, which is the main appeal of the A2s

 

Thanks.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Goosey
  #3101732 9-Jul-2023 18:24
What sort of audio quality are you looking for?

 

surley the Sonos has better audio quality than the look of these?

Search for “bookshelf speakers”

 

what’s your budget?

 

 

 

why do you have a need to connect to your stereo?

 
 
 
 

dafman

  #3101734 9-Jul-2023 18:40
Goosey:

 

What sort of audio quality are you looking for?

 

surley the Sonos has better audio quality than the look of these?

Search for “bookshelf speakers”

 

what’s your budget?

 

why do you have a need to connect to your stereo?

 

 

I am a fan of Sonos - we use these throughout the house - but I want these speakers to be an extension of my PC when I am working from home at my desk. The Sonos cannot be connected to the PC and is restricted to the Sonos app.

 

My poor wording, I want stereo speakers (x2), not connect to my stereo.

 

My budget is $500 - $800, but would prefer to stay towards lower end if possible.

 

 

 

 

Goosey
  #3101739 9-Jul-2023 19:51
I see, 

 

 

 

would a cheap wifi card or dongle allow you to stream to the Sonus from the PC?
(im not sure if that’s able to be done whilst plugged into Ethernet but as I type…I’m now realising maybe not).

 

Bluetooth from Sonos to PC? (Bluetooth dongle)?

 

anyway, good luck searching for a reasonable sounding set….book shelfs will be your way to go….or speakers with sub? E.g. altec Lansing? Kilpch etc etc.

 


would a tv sound bar with sub sort you out?



Sideface
  #3101742 9-Jul-2023 20:15
I am an audiophile and computer geek.

 

I have used Audioengine A2+ speakers on two desktop computers for several years - they are excellent near-field speakers for music and voice. 

 

Plus an Audioengine D1 headphone amplifier. Superb!

Also a pair of (larger) Audioengine A5+ speakers for my TV.  These fill a large room with good sound.

Very highly recommended!




Sideface

  #3101750 9-Jul-2023 21:53
The other path you can go down is to look at some studio monitors, for example I've got KRK Rokit 5's with a Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 usb soundcard, they're pretty flat sounding as they're designed around music creation more than listening but I use them primarily for listening and find music sounds great through them. 

phrozenpenguin
  #3101753 9-Jul-2023 22:20
I use the Audioengine A2+ on my desktop setup and think they are great. I wouldn't class myself as any kind of "audiophile" but I've had "decent" speakers for a while and these don't disappoint. Also very nice and compact, bluetooth comes in handy sometimes, do what they were designed for.

 

If you are considering bookshelff speakers and a sub like some other suggestions these are a very different option in terms of physical size - if you haven't seen them run the measurements. They are tiny - a fraction of the size of the monitor speakers we ran before.

 

I've had no need to explore what else is on the market so can't help with any newer/2023 options. But I would buy these again easily.

