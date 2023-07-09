I’m looking for a pair of active desktop PC speakers, primarily for music.

I currently use a single Sonos One, but want something I can connect to my PC, and stereo

I really like the look/size of the Audioengine A2+

But …

While the A2+ get rave reviews on ‘commercial’ review sites, there are some pretty disparaging comments on Reddit and the Noaudophile review was far from glowing:

“This is a computer speaker that sounds pretty good, but it's not great. I'm a picky bastard, so I would classify the stock sound as hideous. With the over enthusiastic "look at me" midbass being a deal breaker. Outside of the bass response the treble is pretty clean, but hides information with a dip in the response. I've heard plenty worse, but only a few for this much money.”

So hoping for some real world NZ feedback from owners. I read some of the older GZ forum threads on these, but any 2023 thoughts would be appreciated.

And … if not the A2+, what else do you recommend. I don’t want large speakers for my desk, which is the main appeal of the A2s

Thanks.