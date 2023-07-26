We are just a little over 12 hours away from the announcement rumoured to be the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic.
I wonder if the Watch 5 Pro will remain top dog considering it's massive battery capacity.
Back to a rotating bezel I see. Having had both I do prefer the physical bezel control.
Yes love a rotating bezel but concerned about the relatively small battery capacity of the Watch 6 Classic if rumours are correct. Hence why the Watch 5 Pro may still be a good buy in 2023.
I don't think I can go back to a pre-Watch5 Classic battery life. The leap was huge between 4 and 5. Less battery would be a downgrade.
I am using Ticwatch pro 5 at the moment. It feels night and day from Watch5 pro in terms of speed and performance. I wonder watch6 will match that or not?
emenent7426:
I was considering that watch too but based on online reviews about the lack of software upgrades I've been put off.
heavenlywild:
I have had about 4 or 5 of their watches over the years, never again, slow updates, bugs, awful tracking of heart rates etc.
tripp:
I had a Ticwatch and it died due to water ingress. it claimed to be swim proof, and IP rated but didnt appear to be the case.
They were horrible to deal with and their software was buggy so i wouldn't try them again unless they changed big time
I understand your concerns and I have the same concerns before with watch 3 pro. It was just something better available and believe me I have no regrets this time.
I will eventually end up with 15 pro max and watch ultra 2 so keeping ticwatch as second watch is not bad. I am planning to buy watch6 for my spouse this time :).
Playing with pixel watch in Canada explained how 2gb ram makes world of difference. This watch is even faster and can have a full independent WhatsApp running with no issues.
Some small tricks here and there are good like you can watch the entire messaging thread instead of single message. Running Wear OS 3.5 and updated to July 2023 security update
Yes for TicWatches that's the common feedback - great hardware, poor software and slow updates. Thanks for reinforcing my views. So finger's crossed Samsung managed to somehow managed to extend the battery life (especially the rumoured 'Classic' version) because so far it seems there's only a 10% increase in capacity over the very poor battery life of the Classic 4. I don't think 10% extra capacity is going to make much of a difference but let's see!
Otherwise, I will have to go to a Watch 5 Pro for its much larger battery (but not as elegant looking).
I wonder why all of a sudden the Watch6 and Watch6 Classic is getting the attention?🤔Perhaps the return of the rotating bezel and bigger battery than Watch5?
Didn't recall the Watch5 series had all these interests when they were launched.
I have the black Watch5 Pro (bought it as unwanted Xmas gift for cheap), would have preferred the silver. I don't use any of the fitness and sleep tracking functions, just using it like a normal watch on battery saving mode and the occasional Google Pay/Paywave.
I like that its case is made of titanium so its light and strong but the Google Pay/Paywave experience is a little to be desired, first time scan on the EFTPOS terminal fails 90% of the time and I'd end up using the actual credit card for payment - very frustrating.
The UI is laggy and not very responsive.
