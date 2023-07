heavenlywild:

I wonder why all of a sudden the Watch6 and Watch6 Classic is getting the attention?🤔Perhaps the return of the rotating bezel and bigger battery than Watch5?

Didn't recall the Watch5 series had all these interests when they were launched.

I have the black Watch5 Pro (bought it as unwanted Xmas gift for cheap), would have preferred the silver. I don't use any of the fitness and sleep tracking functions, just using it like a normal watch on battery saving mode and the occasional Google Pay/Paywave.

I like that its case is made of titanium so its light and strong but the Google Pay/Paywave experience is a little to be desired, first time scan on the EFTPOS terminal fails 90% of the time and I'd end up using the actual credit card for payment - very frustrating.

The UI is laggy and not very responsive.