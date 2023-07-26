Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
heavenlywild

#306472 26-Jul-2023 09:03
We are just a little over 12 hours away from the announcement rumoured to be the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic.

 

I wonder if the Watch 5 Pro will remain top dog considering it's massive battery capacity.

gehenna
  #3108155 26-Jul-2023 09:16
Back to a rotating bezel I see.  Having had both I do prefer the physical bezel control.

 
 
 
 

heavenlywild

  #3108157 26-Jul-2023 09:21
Yes love a rotating bezel but concerned about the relatively small battery capacity of the Watch 6 Classic if rumours are correct. Hence why the Watch 5 Pro may still be a good buy in 2023.

gehenna
  #3108169 26-Jul-2023 09:58
I don't think I can go back to a pre-Watch5 Classic battery life.  The leap was huge between 4 and 5.  Less battery would be a downgrade.



emenent7426
  #3108204 26-Jul-2023 11:35
I am using Ticwatch pro 5 at the moment. It feels night and day from Watch5 pro in terms of speed and performance. I wonder watch6 will match that or not?

heavenlywild

  #3108215 26-Jul-2023 11:56
emenent7426:

 

I am using Ticwatch pro 5 at the moment. It feels night and day from Watch5 pro in terms of speed and performance. I wonder watch6 will match that or not?

 

 

I was considering that watch too but based on online reviews about the lack of software upgrades I've been put off.

tripp
  #3108266 26-Jul-2023 13:17
heavenlywild:

 

emenent7426:

 

I am using Ticwatch pro 5 at the moment. It feels night and day from Watch5 pro in terms of speed and performance. I wonder watch6 will match that or not?

 

 

I was considering that watch too but based on online reviews about the lack of software upgrades I've been put off.

 

 

I have had about 4 or 5 of their watches over the years, never again, slow updates, bugs, awful tracking of heart rates etc.

 

 

 

 

Jase2985
  #3108341 26-Jul-2023 14:16
tripp:

 

heavenlywild:

 

I was considering that watch too but based on online reviews about the lack of software upgrades I've been put off.

 

 

I have had about 4 or 5 of their watches over the years, never again, slow updates, bugs, awful tracking of heart rates etc.

 

 

I had a Ticwatch and it died due to water ingress. it claimed to be swim proof, and IP rated but didnt appear to be the case.

 

They were horrible to deal with and their software was buggy so i wouldn't try them again unless they changed big time



emenent7426
  #3108346 26-Jul-2023 14:24
I understand your concerns and I have the same concerns before with watch 3 pro. It was just something better available and believe me I have no regrets this time. 

 

I will eventually end up with 15 pro max and watch ultra 2 so keeping ticwatch as second watch is not bad. I am planning to buy watch6 for my spouse this time :).

 

 

 

Playing with pixel watch in Canada explained how 2gb ram makes world of difference. This watch is even faster and can have a full independent WhatsApp running with no issues.

 

Some small tricks here and there are good like you can watch the entire messaging thread instead of single message. Running Wear OS 3.5 and updated to July 2023 security update

heavenlywild

  #3108349 26-Jul-2023 14:24
Yes for TicWatches that's the common feedback - great hardware, poor software and slow updates. Thanks for reinforcing my views. So finger's crossed Samsung managed to somehow managed to extend the battery life (especially the rumoured 'Classic' version) because so far it seems there's only a 10% increase in capacity over the very poor battery life of the Classic 4. I don't think 10% extra capacity is going to make much of a difference but let's see!

 

Otherwise, I will have to go to a Watch 5 Pro for its much larger battery (but not as elegant looking).

mrgsm021
  #3108589 26-Jul-2023 20:51
I wonder why all of a sudden the Watch6 and Watch6 Classic is getting the attention?🤔Perhaps the return of the rotating bezel and bigger battery than Watch5?

 

Didn't recall the Watch5 series had all these interests when they were launched.

 

I have the black Watch5 Pro (bought it as unwanted Xmas gift for cheap), would have preferred the silver. I don't use any of the fitness and sleep tracking functions, just using it like a normal watch on battery saving mode and the occasional Google Pay/Paywave.

 

I like that its case is made of titanium so its light and strong but the Google Pay/Paywave experience is a little to be desired, first time scan on the EFTPOS terminal fails 90% of the time and I'd end up using the actual credit card for payment - very frustrating.

 

The UI is laggy and not very responsive.

gehenna
  #3108598 26-Jul-2023 21:45
Breaking: Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Watch 6 official images and deal leaked (Fold 5 vs Fold 3 image leaked) - SamNews 24 

heavenlywild

  #3108604 26-Jul-2023 22:51
Only question left is battery life on the classic... as in actual estimated endurance.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3108619 26-Jul-2023 23:58
Prices:

 




heavenlywild

  #3108620 27-Jul-2023 00:02
No prices for LTE versions?

Looks like the rumours were bang on. The Watch 5 Pro remains the battery king.

