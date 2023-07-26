heavenlywild:

I understand your concerns and I have the same concerns before with watch 3 pro. It was just something better available and believe me I have no regrets this time.

I will eventually end up with 15 pro max and watch ultra 2 so keeping ticwatch as second watch is not bad. I am planning to buy watch6 for my spouse this time :).

Playing with pixel watch in Canada explained how 2gb ram makes world of difference. This watch is even faster and can have a full independent WhatsApp running with no issues.

Some small tricks here and there are good like you can watch the entire messaging thread instead of single message. Running Wear OS 3.5 and updated to July 2023 security update