johno1234: Are people going to use this for something new? For the things I've always considered a pi4 for, the performance has been more than enough - networking devices like pi-hole, home automation, IOT, serving and streaming etc. What opportunities does a faster but more expensive and power hungry device open? I was kind of hoping for a slightly faster but smaller and more power efficient device for embedded use.

Bolding is me wanting to highlight the bit I wish to address.

I think this the first Pi that could genuinely be used as a desktop. Whilst today the Pi is great for teaching embedded devices and connecting up hardware it falls down a bit on a true developer experience. This will be a great way to get kids into programming. I liken it to the original home PCs (think ZX Spectrum, Commodore etc). They're cheap enough, and powerful enough, that you can start to build things like Kubernetes clusters, Docker swarm clusters if you want.



The Pi 4/400 showed that promise but I really think the extra horsepower will make these a much more viable proposition. OK many children today need a PC for school. That is not all and certainly many still need to loan ones from their school. $100 would be a much more attractive proposition.