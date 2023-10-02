I'm keen to hear what others are using to sense water tank levels and report to Home Assistant. I know there are various proprietary off-the-shelf solutions out there (all of which seem to be obscenely priced, and integration last I looked was a bit hit and miss). I'm 3/4 of the way to buying a couple of hydrostatic sensors (for my two tanks) and an ESP32 off AliExpress and building my own, but thought I'd ask around before pulling the trigger in case I've missed something.

I saw this old thread which mentioned others using or interested in water level monitoring, but there wasn't much detail on what was actually being used.

There are other cheaper methods of sensing besides hydrostatic pressure sensors: ultrasonic, floats, capacitative/resistive sensors etc. I'm just keen for something that's low fuss, highly accurate and long lasting, so I think this is the way to go.

So, what else is out there? Any gotchas?