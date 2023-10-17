Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Programming Arrowhead Alarm (Elite S Lite)
Regiiko

23 posts

Geek


#309418 17-Oct-2023 16:56
Send private message

Hi all,

 

I've got an Arrowhead Elite S Lite that seems to be exactly the same as this user on Reddit. that I'd like to integrate with a Konnected Interface Kit.

 

I've managed to find a copy of the installation manual floating around the internet but I'm having a bit of trouble parsing it...

 

A geekzone user posted back in 2014 hinting that it was possible to program the inputs/outputs to do what I'd like to do but I don't know if they're still around.

 

What I'd like to figure out is how to program the damn thing to do the following:

 

  • reconfigure the output (3 & 4) to output the following statuses: arm/disarm (is the alarm armed or disarmed?) & activation (is the alarm going off?)
  • reconfigure the tamper input to arm/disarm the alarm.

If anyone has done this, or knows how to do this, some help would be great! If not, I'll keep glaring at the alarm system until the heat death of the universe.

Create new topic
gregmcc
2085 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3148499 17-Oct-2023 17:20
Send private message quote this post

 

 

looks like there are output options (see above) 

 

found these

 

 

Looks like you can map a area arm to an output

 

as for disarming

 

 

not sure off the top of my head where the keyswitch input is, I can't see anything about reassigning the tamper input to anything else.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Belkin Introduces New Thunderbolt 4 Range
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:32

GoPro Hero12 Black Review
Posted 17-Oct-2023 15:56

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 Upgraded With New Design
Posted 5-Oct-2023 13:06

Logitech Answers to Hybrid Work Survey With Launch of Casa Pop-up Desk
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:47

Samsung Introduces Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:29

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Most Common Online Scams in 2023
Posted 21-Sep-2023 17:28

ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 OMNI Launches in New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:44

Microsoft Brings AI Productivity Tools to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:39

Nanogirl Live Science Show is Back
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:36

Ring Introduces Stick up Cam Pro
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:30

Amazon launches new Echo and Fire TV upgrades to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:20

Dyson Introduces Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk Light
Posted 21-Sep-2023 00:01

Logitech G Takes Esports Performance to New Levels With New Pro Series Gear
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:31

Western Digital Release PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD for Creative Professionals
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:24


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 