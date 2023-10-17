Hi all,

I've got an Arrowhead Elite S Lite that seems to be exactly the same as this user on Reddit. that I'd like to integrate with a Konnected Interface Kit.

I've managed to find a copy of the installation manual floating around the internet but I'm having a bit of trouble parsing it...

A geekzone user posted back in 2014 hinting that it was possible to program the inputs/outputs to do what I'd like to do but I don't know if they're still around.

What I'd like to figure out is how to program the damn thing to do the following:

reconfigure the output (3 & 4) to output the following statuses: arm/disarm (is the alarm armed or disarmed?) & activation (is the alarm going off?)

reconfigure the tamper input to arm/disarm the alarm.

If anyone has done this, or knows how to do this, some help would be great! If not, I'll keep glaring at the alarm system until the heat death of the universe.