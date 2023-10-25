After placing an order first week of February, my HA Yellow has finally made it to my door. First thing I noticed when unboxing is that it has the compute module with 32GB of eMMC rather than the 16GB as ordered, a free upgrade. Nice!
How are you finding it? I'm thinking of ordering one. Where did you order from?
I ordered mine from Crowd Supply in the US, took ages to arrive. It was easy to set up and has been running without issues. I printed a case with extra ventilation and a fan as I had heard of overheating issues with the supplied case.
