I recently moved to a fresh instance of Home Assistant on a HA Yellow, and apart from a few issues that were solved with the help from members here, all went pretty well, until I got to integrating Google Home. In Google Home, when I link Home Assistant Cloud by Nabu Casa, Google reports No compatible devices were found in your Home Assistant..

This used to work just fine so I guess I have forgotten to set something up in HA but I just cant remember what that might be, any ideas?

Thanks.