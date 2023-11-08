Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Email options to use with DLink cameras
Monza

295 posts

Ultimate Geek


#310639 8-Nov-2023 10:08
Over the years whenever PBtech had a sale I would pick up a relatively cheap (eg a DCS-930L for $45) D-Link security camera. For what I need they worked fine and could set them up that when they detected movement it would send an email with a photos. 

 

This all worked fine until last year Gmail closed down the ability for 'less secure apps' to log in automatically. Does anyone know of a email service (ideally free) that still allows this? I've already tried Hotmail too. In the Dlink settings there is options to use either SSL-TLS or STARTTLS as per How do setup email notifications on my mydlink camera | D-Link UK

 

The cameras have the option to use a FTP server which I could set up on my media server at home but then not so easy to access from phone when not home etc.

 

 

Chills
28 posts

Geek


  #3157203 8-Nov-2023 10:26
Have you given Outlook a go? Don’t quote me but I believe they have much more customisation in what you can and cannot receive than other email systems but again I am not an expert. Just a suggestion :)

 
 
 
 

Monza

295 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3157204 8-Nov-2023 10:29
Thanks, I assumed Outlook and Hotmail would be the same but happy to give it a go. Cheers

Chills
28 posts

Geek


  #3157205 8-Nov-2023 10:30
Monza:

Thanks, I assumed Outlook and Hotmail would be the same but happy to give it a go. Cheers



Yeah, fair enough assumption and you may be right. Just a thought.



Monza

295 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3157206 8-Nov-2023 10:33
Actually to be fair when I tried Hotmail I didn't think to look in the hotmail settings to see if there was an option to allow 'less secure apps' which is what gmail did for a few years before shutting it down completely.

nztim
2782 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3157209 8-Nov-2023 10:37
Not sure of "free" but exchange online / office 365 business allows you todo this (for $6.50+GST per month) for Exchange Online P1 license that gives you Authenticated SMTP

 

You have to explicitly allow authenticated SMTP manually.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

SirHumphreyAppleby
2488 posts

Uber Geek


  #3157228 8-Nov-2023 11:47
Monza:

 

This all worked fine until last year Gmail closed down the ability for 'less secure apps' to log in automatically. Does anyone know of a email service (ideally free) that still allows this? I've already tried Hotmail too. In the Dlink settings there is options to use either SSL-TLS or STARTTLS as per How do setup email notifications on my mydlink camera | D-Link UK

 

 

SMTP2Go allows you to send 1,000 e-mails per month for free using any e-mail address. NZ based company.

 

You can also keep using GMail, but they require you to setup app passwords, which in turn requires you to setup 2-factor authentication.

BadCo
53 posts

Master Geek


  #3157254 8-Nov-2023 13:21
SirHumphreyAppleby:

Monza:


This all worked fine until last year Gmail closed down the ability for 'less secure apps' to log in automatically. Does anyone know of a email service (ideally free) that still allows this? I've already tried Hotmail too. In the Dlink settings there is options to use either SSL-TLS or STARTTLS as per How do setup email notifications on my mydlink camera | D-Link UK



SMTP2Go allows you to send 1,000 e-mails per month for free using any e-mail address. NZ based company.


You can also keep using GMail, but they require you to setup app passwords, which in turn requires you to setup 2-factor authentication.



This is who I use for my homelab emails. I have an extensive homelab and don't use more then 1,000 emails a month.

