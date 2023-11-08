Over the years whenever PBtech had a sale I would pick up a relatively cheap (eg a DCS-930L for $45) D-Link security camera. For what I need they worked fine and could set them up that when they detected movement it would send an email with a photos.

This all worked fine until last year Gmail closed down the ability for 'less secure apps' to log in automatically. Does anyone know of a email service (ideally free) that still allows this? I've already tried Hotmail too. In the Dlink settings there is options to use either SSL-TLS or STARTTLS as per How do setup email notifications on my mydlink camera | D-Link UK

The cameras have the option to use a FTP server which I could set up on my media server at home but then not so easy to access from phone when not home etc.