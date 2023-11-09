I bought a bunch of "Wemos D1 Minis", or so they are called - from SAMIORE store and 80% of them are faulty. Trying to get a refund on anything from Aliexpress is a blood out of a stone scenario so my question is, does anyone have a particular vendor on Ali that they always have a good experience with? Any tips on avoiding an 80% faulty product rate?

On that note, if anyone knows how to resolve the issue with esp8266 chips not waking up from esp.deepSleep then I'm all ears. I've seen it discussed in some detail here albeit on a different board, but I haven't found a solution yet.