I am using my Galaxy phone to track my location in HA but my location is not updating. It still shows the phone as Home but I am currently away and have been for a number of hours.

The phone shows my correct location on Maps.

Is there a setting in HA to allow location access?

I am using Nabu Casa to connect.

Thanks.



