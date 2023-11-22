Hi.

We were wanting to exchange all the light switches downstairs as a number of them have become "sticky".

We were thinking of going PDL Iconic, but the 'smart' functionality is proprietary and expensive, and so also were considering just putting in a couple of Shelly Devices.

The sparky we have here ATM said he likes the Le Grande switches and they look nice enough and have the advantage that you can have dumb and smart push button switches which the Iconics can't (we like push button switches and dimmers).

Does anyone have experience with them, and the smart app, and integration with other standards like Matter, Alexa and Google home?

Cheers