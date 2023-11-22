Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Le Grande fixtures and smart integrations
networkn

Networkn
32233 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#310793 22-Nov-2023 17:06
Send private message

Hi. 

 

We were wanting to exchange all the light switches downstairs as a number of them have become "sticky".

 

We were thinking of going PDL Iconic, but the 'smart' functionality is proprietary and expensive, and so also were considering just putting in a couple of Shelly Devices. 

 

The sparky we have here ATM said he likes the Le Grande switches and they look nice enough and have the advantage that you can have dumb and smart push button switches which the Iconics can't (we like push button switches and dimmers).

 

Does anyone have experience with them, and the smart app, and integration with other standards like Matter, Alexa and Google home? 

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

Create new topic
Obraik
2121 posts

Uber Geek


  #3162542 22-Nov-2023 17:30
Send private message

I personally would recommend the PDL Iconic Wiser switches. They're just Zigbee switches so you don't have to use Wiser's hub at all. Mine are all connected to Home Assistant with a Zigbee dongle and are not cloud dependant at all. The Wiser light switches/dimmers are also the push button style.

 

The Legrand switches are also ZigBee I believe, so you should be able to do the same as what I've done with my Wiser setup (without having to buy their hub or use their cloud)...but I thought the Iconic skins looked better than the Legrand when I was picking out switches for the house.




Looking to buy a Tesla? Use my referral link and we both get credits

 
 
 
 

Send money globally for less with Wise - one free transfer up to NZ$900 (affiliate link).
networkn

Networkn
32233 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3162545 22-Nov-2023 17:40
Send private message

The wiser push buttons are $140 each, is that right? PDL don't have any dumb push button switches as I understand it? 

 

I don't mind one or two $140 switches, but I am not installing them throughout an entire downstairs esp. when almost all of them need neither smart nor dim. 

Obraik
2121 posts

Uber Geek


  #3162547 22-Nov-2023 17:50
Send private message

If you want Iconic push button "dumb" switches then you would only need this $10-$15 module. This is what I have for my hall lights that have three different switches to control them but only one of them has the Wiser module, the rest are just "dumb" push button modules.

 

The good thing I also liked about Iconic range is that you can equip the house with the dumb modules to start and if you later decide you want to smartify that switch you can just replace the internal module with the Wiser module without having to change the external faceplate.




Looking to buy a Tesla? Use my referral link and we both get credits



Tinkerisk
4190 posts

Uber Geek


  #3162554 22-Nov-2023 18:18
Send private message

I use small Zigbee wall modules (hue, but no hub and controlled by ConBee II in Home Assistant) that are mechanically placed behind existing switches (new or old) to make them smart. The actual circuit is permanently bridged. This means that no new wiring has to be done in existing systems. One module can handle two switches (or a double-switch). The only disadvantage is that you have to replace a button cell. However, everything is electrically safe as there is no galvanic connection to the 230V~.

 

 

 




- NET: FTTH, OPNsense, 10G backbone, GWN APs, ipPBX
- SRV: 12 RU HA server cluster, 0.1 PB storage on premise
- IoT:   thread, zigbee, tasmota, BidCoS, LoRa, WX suite, IR
- 3D:    two 3D printers, 3D scanner, CNC router, laser cutter

networkn

Networkn
32233 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3163013 23-Nov-2023 18:51
Send private message

Obraik:

 

If you want Iconic push button "dumb" switches then you would only need this $10-$15 module. This is what I have for my hall lights that have three different switches to control them but only one of them has the Wiser module, the rest are just "dumb" push button modules.

 

The good thing I also liked about Iconic range is that you can equip the house with the dumb modules to start and if you later decide you want to smartify that switch you can just replace the internal module with the Wiser module without having to change the external faceplate.

 

 

So, sorry to be dumb, but those are the 'actual' switches, and I just then pair them up with the faceplate and grid plate? Something like this? 

 

https://www.ideal.co.nz/nzi/Category/Wiring-Devices/Modules-Mechanism/Iconic-Single-V-H-Grid-Plate-Only/p/PDL381G

 

And if it was a double or triple, then the double or triple equivalent to that and 3 of those push button mechs?

 

If I wanted the lights connected to be dimmable and able to be turned on and off by smart app or Alexa, then

 

https://www.electricaldirectltd.co.nz/product/3548-PDL356PB10MBTZ-VW-PDL-Wiser-Iconic-Push-Button-Switch-Module-10AX-with-Zigbee

 

Would the above unit also dim by holding the button in?

 

 

 

TIA

 

 

 

 

 

 

SomeoneSomewhere
1779 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3163018 23-Nov-2023 19:31
Send private message

So, sorry to be dumb, but those are the 'actual' switches, and I just then pair them up with the faceplate and grid plate? Something like this?

 

That's a momentary button. If you connected it directly to the light, the light would be on only as long as you held the button down. It's being suggested to use that as a control input to any random third-party automation controller you can tuck in behind the switch.

 

PDL Iconic appears to have rolled the function of a non-smart push-on push-off switch into the push-button timer module - you just set it to switch mode. That would work for directly controlling the light. 

 

 

If I wanted the lights connected to be dimmable and able to be turned on and off by smart app or Alexa, then

 

 

 

https://www.electricaldirectltd.co.nz/product/3548-PDL356PB10MBTZ-VW-PDL-Wiser-Iconic-Push-Button-Switch-Module-10AX-with-Zigbee

 

 

 

Would the above unit also dim by holding the button in?

 

That's only a relay-type switch - on or off. Note the 10A rating.

 

For dimming, you want one of these.

 

 

 

 

Obraik
2121 posts

Uber Geek


  #3163038 23-Nov-2023 20:51
Send private message

Sorry, yeah I missed the momentary part in the module I linked earlier - the one I linked would be what you'd use if you had a smart Wiser module elsewhere on the same light circuit. If you get the Wiser dimmer module that @someonesomewhere linked above (which is the model I have), then yes, you can dim them by holding down the button until it gets to the level you want.

 

Also keep in mind that those prices you're seeing on these sites are retail prices. Your sparky should be able to get them much cheaper - the Wiser dimmer modules I've put in so far were about $93 each.




Looking to buy a Tesla? Use my referral link and we both get credits



networkn

Networkn
32233 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3164257 26-Nov-2023 22:34
Send private message

Hi. 

 

Sorry, I am not sure I am 100% clear yet.

 

We want to replace all the light switches downstairs, ideally to push button on/off style buttons. Momentary press once for on, once for off. 

 

We have one set of 4 LED's in the lounge, we want to be able to dim, and turn on and off. We need to be able to do this via an app (Dim and turn on and off), but it would be nice if we could also have the physical push button switch press and hold to vary the dim function. 

 

I'd prefer not to have to buy a whole proprietary system to do that, like the PDL Wiser, as I understand this needs both the smart switch linked above, AND a bridge wired into the Main Electrical board. I'd be happy enough to use the PDL smart switch, if I could just link it to a cloud based app I can access off my phone, or I guess I could use a Shelly behind a dumb push button switch? 

 

 

 

TIA

 

 

Obraik
2121 posts

Uber Geek


  #3164263 26-Nov-2023 23:34
Send private message

networkn:

 

I'd prefer not to have to buy a whole proprietary system to do that, like the PDL Wiser, as I understand this needs both the smart switch linked above, AND a bridge wired into the Main Electrical board. I'd be happy enough to use the PDL smart switch, if I could just link it to a cloud based app I can access off my phone, or I guess I could use a Shelly behind a dumb push button switch? 

 

 

I'll reply to this part first. The Wiser system doesn't use a proprietary system but the Wiser branded zigbee hub is indeed a "wired in" device rather than just plugging into a socket. However, if you already have a zigbee network with an existing zigbee hub then they can/should join that network just fine. The latter is what I have done with my Wiser switches (I do not have the Wiser hub). If you went with the Wiser Hub then you can use the Wiser app to control the lights via your phone from anywhere. If you already have a zigbee smart home, then you would use whatever phone app you already use.

 

 

We want to replace all the light switches downstairs, ideally to push button on/off style buttons. Momentary press once for on, once for off. 

 

We have one set of 4 LED's in the lounge, we want to be able to dim, and turn on and off. We need to be able to do this via an app (Dim and turn on and off), but it would be nice if we could also have the physical push button switch press and hold to vary the dim function. 

 

 

If you have light circuits that you want push button control but don't want them to be smart (aka, controlled from your phone), there are options in the PDL Iconic range that can do that without needing a Wiser module. Looking at the price of them, they don't seem far off the Wiser module that can do the same thing though.

 

If you do go with the Wiser module, you still retain the ability to physically control the lights via the push button on the wall, even if the hub is disconnected or you don't have your phone. You just push the button down to control the dim level.

 

Depending where you are in the country, PDL have showrooms where you can go and see their range in person and play around with them to see if they suit what you're looking for.




Looking to buy a Tesla? Use my referral link and we both get credits

Create new topic





