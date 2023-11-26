Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Zigbee Light Switches
whio

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#310842 26-Nov-2023 14:14
Send private message

There's a thread posted here a few years ago about Zigbee light switches: NZ Zigbee switch options

 

I've got a similar question but I thought it would be better to start a new thread rather than revive a dead one.

 

I would like to replace the dumb light switches in the house with smart ones.  I did a few and I feel it's the sort of thing where you get more value the more you do.  I just went around the house and I counted 27 light switches so I started shopping, and found very little.  That's what lead me to the old thread.

 

I really liked the sound of the witch with presence sensing.  Being able to set an automation that lights don't automatically turn off if there's a person detected sounds like a significant improvement: https://inovelli.com/products/zigbee-matter-blue-series-mmwave-presence-sensor-smart-switch

 

The attitude in the old thread seemed to be mostly 'use WiFi' so I'll address that.  I could use WiFi.  I'm hesitant for two reasons:

 

     

  1. My WiFi network is going pretty well finally after years of problems.  I've already got a fair number of devices and adding an extra 27 (light switches) feels like asking for trouble. 
  2. I small number of (battery) zigbee devices that struggle to talk because of range (fire alarm, leak detector, window open sensor).  I'd like more but to do more I'll need a robust Zigbee mesh network.  I have light switches throughout the house, so it would be a natural and easy way to create the mesh.
  3. I do not want to use cloud - I'm using HomeAssistant.  And almost all of the wifi ones are cloud based.

 

Maybe I'm dreaming.  The other idea I had was to grab one of the giveaway routers I've got gathering dust and set up a separate 2.4GHz network for IoT devices.  27 light switches, plus a few cameras, maybe that would work better?

 

Thoughts?

 

Is there a company selling affordable quality zigbee light switches in NZ? Could I import them without running afoul of regulations and risking my insurance? Would I be better forgetting Zigbee and sticking with WiFi even in late 2023?

 

 

 

PS: I looked at Matter/Thread but it seems there's just about nothing there.

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Chippo
129 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3164024 26-Nov-2023 14:20
Send private message

I'm about to fill my new build with PDL Iconic, with the Wiser Zigbee switches. I chose them because they were available in NZ, and although the sparky had no idea what they were he had no problem sourcing them.

 

PDL Wiser Smart Home

 

Downside is that they were horrifically expensive - so, I've only used them in select switches. But, because they're interchangeable with the regular Iconic switches I can swap any others out as I like.

 

Edit for presence - plan is to manage them with Home Assistant and use the Aqara FP2 for presence. A very expensive option, but I'll be using the FP2 for other things as well (Alarm etc).




I work for a global Data Protection Software company - But my opinions are my own.

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
richms
28038 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3164363 27-Nov-2023 10:55
Send private message

I have 100s of 2.4GHz smart devices and the network is rock solid reliable on my unifi AP's - all your other gear that uses a lot of data will be on 5GHz so the 2.4 can slow to a crawl and smart home stuff will still work fine because its payload is generally very small, the low speeds dont make it have any more latency except when you make a group of 70 wifi lightbulbs and try to control them all at the same time.




Richard rich.ms

amanzi
Amanzi
1285 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3164475 27-Nov-2023 16:09
Send private message

Chippo:

 

I'm about to fill my new build with PDL Iconic, with the Wiser Zigbee switches. I chose them because they were available in NZ, and although the sparky had no idea what they were he had no problem sourcing them.

 

PDL Wiser Smart Home

 

Downside is that they were horrifically expensive - so, I've only used them in select switches. But, because they're interchangeable with the regular Iconic switches I can swap any others out as I like.

 

Edit for presence - plan is to manage them with Home Assistant and use the Aqara FP2 for presence. A very expensive option, but I'll be using the FP2 for other things as well (Alarm etc).

 

 

This matches my research too. There are not many options available here in NZ, unlike in the US where you see heaps of brands being reviewed by YouTubers. And yes - the PDL Wiser switches are all very expensive.

 

Question for @chippo - did you use the Wiser hub or did you integrate with a 3rd party hub or Home Assistant?



Obraik
2121 posts

Uber Geek


  #3164483 27-Nov-2023 16:28
Send private message

I've installed PDL Wiser in my new build for a number of lights, with plans to slowly add the modules to the rest of the switches (plenty of other new home things to spend on at the moment). They work fine, and I opted not to go with the official Wiser zigbee hub. Instead, I have them all connected to my Home Assistant install with a connected zigbee dongle. The downside to this is you lose access to firmware updates but I don't see that as a big deal.




Looking to buy a Tesla? Use my referral link and we both get credits

Chippo
129 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3164541 27-Nov-2023 17:40
Send private message

amanzi:

 

Question for @chippo - did you use the Wiser hub or did you integrate with a 3rd party hub or Home Assistant?

 



I have Home Assistant Yellow as my Zigbee coordinator.




I work for a global Data Protection Software company - But my opinions are my own.

Obraik
2121 posts

Uber Geek


  #3164902 28-Nov-2023 10:02
Send private message

networkn:

 

 

 

So after 11 seasons, the Walking Dead finished for me last night. I really felt like the whole of the final season was totally incoherent, even though I did enjoy some elements of it. Not enough storylines were tied up, all part of splitting off into the WD Universe. I am not sure how that's going to work out. 

 

 

 

I am glad I saw it through to the end, it was a worthwhile series. 

 

 

 

Norman Reedus, Josh McDermitt, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan were standout performers for me.

 

 

I think you might have the wrong thread 😉




Looking to buy a Tesla? Use my referral link and we both get credits

Horsefight
5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3167089 2-Dec-2023 10:52
Send private message

Morning, we're also looking at wiser for some of our new switches.

 

 

 

Does anyone know if you can set them up to always be on (for smart bulbs - i.e. not change the relay state) but have the button press fire a zigbee message so you can have HA turn the bulbs off?

 

 

 

Or if there's a better way to do it, like with a momentary button and some shelley device

 

 

 

Cheers



amanzi
Amanzi
1285 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3167093 2-Dec-2023 11:08
Send private message

Horsefight:

 

Morning, we're also looking at wiser for some of our new switches.

 

 

 

Does anyone know if you can set them up to always be on (for smart bulbs - i.e. not change the relay state) but have the button press fire a zigbee message so you can have HA turn the bulbs off?

 

 

 

Or if there's a better way to do it, like with a momentary button and some shelley device

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

Check out this video for some useful info about managing smart bulbs and smart switches. Might help you figure out how achieve what you want: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYjAnTbYelg

 

 

Horsefight
5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3167177 2-Dec-2023 14:03
Send private message

Thanks, yeah, I've got some LifX switches we're testing which do have the ability to change the relay mode, but they're not necessarily the best for a whole house (especially around the code for wet areas).

 

 

 

So I was specifically wondering specifically if the wiser ones could be set to act similarly (always on but register presses), or if there was something I could do that would fit into the PDL Iconic range nicely

Obraik
2121 posts

Uber Geek


  #3167184 2-Dec-2023 15:13
Send private message

As far as I've seen, there is no ability to control the relay mode on the Wiser modules. I only have the dimmer modules, though.

 

You would probably have to get a non-wiser Iconic switch and then use a Shelly device instead if you want the Iconic look.




Looking to buy a Tesla? Use my referral link and we both get credits

Horsefight
5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3167225 2-Dec-2023 16:50
Send private message

Awesome, thanks. Good to know either way

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright