There's a thread posted here a few years ago about Zigbee light switches: NZ Zigbee switch options

I've got a similar question but I thought it would be better to start a new thread rather than revive a dead one.

I would like to replace the dumb light switches in the house with smart ones. I did a few and I feel it's the sort of thing where you get more value the more you do. I just went around the house and I counted 27 light switches so I started shopping, and found very little. That's what lead me to the old thread.

I really liked the sound of the witch with presence sensing. Being able to set an automation that lights don't automatically turn off if there's a person detected sounds like a significant improvement: https://inovelli.com/products/zigbee-matter-blue-series-mmwave-presence-sensor-smart-switch

The attitude in the old thread seemed to be mostly 'use WiFi' so I'll address that. I could use WiFi. I'm hesitant for two reasons:

My WiFi network is going pretty well finally after years of problems. I've already got a fair number of devices and adding an extra 27 (light switches) feels like asking for trouble. I small number of (battery) zigbee devices that struggle to talk because of range (fire alarm, leak detector, window open sensor). I'd like more but to do more I'll need a robust Zigbee mesh network. I have light switches throughout the house, so it would be a natural and easy way to create the mesh. I do not want to use cloud - I'm using HomeAssistant. And almost all of the wifi ones are cloud based.

Maybe I'm dreaming. The other idea I had was to grab one of the giveaway routers I've got gathering dust and set up a separate 2.4GHz network for IoT devices. 27 light switches, plus a few cameras, maybe that would work better?

Thoughts?

Is there a company selling affordable quality zigbee light switches in NZ? Could I import them without running afoul of regulations and risking my insurance? Would I be better forgetting Zigbee and sticking with WiFi even in late 2023?

PS: I looked at Matter/Thread but it seems there's just about nothing there.