I've got a few different saucer-style Yeelights (not the bulbs, not sure if they are different). The wall switch powers them off and on fine, almost always restoring them to their previous brightness and hue settings. Every now and then you do get issues and have to reset the colours.

We do have the remotes though and really like them. Way quicker and easier than opening up the app. I've 3d printed holders to go with the switches and the kids like to take them to bed with them to turn the lights off without getting up again. I wouldn't describe them as huge though (pretty slimline really) so we might be talking about different ones?