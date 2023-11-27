I have got many of these - about $20 each, energy monitoring and tuya app support. Whats not to like really?

Anyway, Because of the well documented trash relays they us in them, they sometimes stick in the on position despite being switched off. If I put my festoon lights on one of them there was always a good chance that the relay would stick on and I would be unable to control them until I gave the smart socket a whack with something.

The big hazard I found was I had some LED string lights plugged into one of them. It seemed to be working ok except that one section of the string light had a very faint glow when "off"

Poking with the meter on the output showed that only the live side had stuck on. The neutral side was still switching ok.