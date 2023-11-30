TommySharp

I'm really liking the look of this project that is a PCB for an ESP32 replacament of th eguts of a Google Nest Mini (2nd gen).

It looks like there is even a way to get ESPHome onto it so it can be used for voice control with Home Assistant.

https://github.com/justLV/onju-voice

https://www.pcbway.com/project/shareproject/Onju_Voice_d33625a1.html?fbclid=IwAR38y6_jSBmQgTupROyf7Wj071DLkyCT9MlXIZXmf92gzLvvNH4V5J4wKxc

I've never tried to order anything from PCBWay so I'll just end up stuffing it up.

I'm sure there are people on this forum who have and so maybe we could "team up" and order a few PCBs as a bulk lot and even save on shipping etc?

Thoughts?