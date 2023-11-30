Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
TommySharp

#310922 30-Nov-2023 11:32
I'm really liking the look of this project that is a PCB for an ESP32 replacament of th eguts of a Google Nest Mini (2nd gen).

 

It looks like there is even a way to get ESPHome onto it so it can be used for voice control with Home Assistant.

 

https://github.com/justLV/onju-voice

 

https://www.pcbway.com/project/shareproject/Onju_Voice_d33625a1.html?fbclid=IwAR38y6_jSBmQgTupROyf7Wj071DLkyCT9MlXIZXmf92gzLvvNH4V5J4wKxc

 

I've never tried to order anything from PCBWay so I'll just end up stuffing it up.

 

 

 

I'm sure there are people on this forum who have and so maybe we could "team up" and order a few PCBs as a bulk lot and even save on shipping etc?

 

Thoughts?

TommySharp

  #3166721 1-Dec-2023 09:13
Just got a reply back from PCBWay and looks like for 5 units assembled it works out to be US$32.50 per board excluding delivery.
There could be some potential for cheaper price for more boards possibly...



TommySharp

  #3166724 1-Dec-2023 09:26
Although for US$32 for the board plus delivery plus an NZ$80 nest mini I suspect this is a bit too expensive and I'm sure there are cheaper options....

Wififreak
  #3175404 25-Dec-2023 13:41
I am keen for two if there does end up being enough interest in a group order. I picked up a couple of units 2nd hand for this project :)



nickrout
  #3181255 12-Jan-2024 17:36
I would take two if it goes ahead (ChCh). Could probably rattle up some more buyers on the HA forum.

 

 

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xQqhqGd14YY

eluSiveNZ
  #3181459 13-Jan-2024 14:29
Put me down for 2 as well.

 

 

 

 

lonvishz
  #3182842 17-Jan-2024 03:28
Count me in for 2 pcbs

