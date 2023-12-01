Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
SirHumphreyAppleby

2835 posts

Uber Geek


#310940 1-Dec-2023 19:14
Send private message

It has come to my attention that the reporting hardware installed on our solar system is only 3G capable. I'm unsure which provider is being used, but given One's indication that 3G will be switched off from late 2024, I'm concerned I will no longer be able to monitor solar generation. My fixed term contract has ended, so I am no longer guaranteed access to the monitoring service by my provider, and I doubt they're going to pay for new hardware or ongoing access (Solar Analytics is killing their lifetime subscriptions, which they claim are tied to the device).


Can anyone recommend a plug-in replacement for the SC-23 previously used by Solar Analytics, ideally that allows me to access data locally? (WiFi, 433Mhz broadcasts etc.)


I am aware that work on the switchboard requires an electrician, but I am hoping we can at least use the existing sensors. I have some other electrical work that needs doing in a couple of weeks and early in the new year, so it would be good to get something in place then.

SomeoneSomewhere
1759 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3166971 1-Dec-2023 19:55
Send private message

It looks like their CTs are 100mA, which is moderately unusual. Standard is generally 5A at full load, sometimes 1A. 100mA will require either somewhat unusual hardware, or a bit of an accuracy hit. 

 

 

 

No specific recommendations, sorry. 

 
 
 
 

BadCo
108 posts

Master Geek


  #3167033 1-Dec-2023 20:59
Send private message

SomeoneSomewhere:

It looks like their CTs are 100mA, which is moderately unusual. Standard is generally 5A at full load, sometimes 1A. 100mA will require either somewhat unusual hardware, or a bit of an accuracy hit. 


 


No specific recommendations, sorry. 



Surely the new monitoring system would come with its own CTs?

SomeoneSomewhere
1759 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3167036 1-Dec-2023 21:25
Send private message

OP would prefer to 'retain existing sensors', presumably CTs. New gear often doesn't come with CTs; residential stuff might but industrial won't due to the wide range of desired currents. While the existing CTs are split-core and thus should be easy enough to remove, it all depends on how tight the board is and whether new split-core CTs are available and whether there's space to easily fit them.



SirHumphreyAppleby

2835 posts

Uber Geek


  #3167053 2-Dec-2023 06:56
Send private message

If replacing the CTs is necessary, we will do that. It's just a horrible area to access and work in, with the main board being one of the older style ones in a cupboard in the garage. The solar gear is installed in a new DIN rail enclosure next to the board, but I'm not sure where the sensors themselves are placed. They may not be readily accessible.

wired
186 posts

Master Geek


  #3167071 2-Dec-2023 08:45
Send private message

The device may fall back to the One NZ 2g network which had a turn off date in 2025. Not sure if that is still the case.
globally 2G networks are often outlasting 3G networks because of all the dataloggers connected. However the problem could still catch up with you.

 

See if you can attach another modem such as a TRB140 which does 4G https://www.gowifi.co.nz/internet-of-things-iot/trb140.html

 

If you need to replace the SC-23 the have a look at the Shelly range of equipment, such as the Shelly 3EM or the Shelly Pro 3EM https://www.smarthome.com.au/product-category/shelly/?gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI36z7q__uggMVfwp7Bx1VQQHXEAAYASAAEgIMC_D_BwE these devices will push their data up to a server like Home Assistant that will allow you to monitor it remotely.

 

The Shelly pro has a really good webpage you can connect to via wifi and download 1 minute resolution csv file for the last 365? Days. The non pro version does not have the same resolution but it has a 10Amp dry contact that you could use to drive an alarm etc.

SirHumphreyAppleby

2835 posts

Uber Geek


  #3167152 2-Dec-2023 12:09
Send private message

wired:

 

If you need to replace the SC-23 the have a look at the Shelly range of equipment, such as the Shelly 3EM or the Shelly Pro 3EM https://www.smarthome.com.au/product-category/shelly/?gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI36z7q__uggMVfwp7Bx1VQQHXEAAYASAAEgIMC_D_BwE these devices will push their data up to a server like Home Assistant that will allow you to monitor it remotely.

 

 

Looks like the Shelly Pro 3EM is the way to go. When the solar was installed, I had them put in a slightly larger DIN enclosure than was required, so there is room for a Shelly in there alongside the existing data logger. The existing unit can be removed when no longer operative.

 

Now, I just need to find someone who will install it as my usual electrician insists on SDoCs for everything.

wired
186 posts

Master Geek


  #3167175 2-Dec-2023 13:33
Send private message

SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

Now, I just need to find someone who will install it as my usual electrician insists on SDoCs for everything.

 


Not sure that a SDoC is required for this as I don’t see a medium risk category in the work safe site that this would fall into. Therefore it may be a low risk item so doesn’t need it.

 

 

 

If you want to be cautious, then buy from someone like https://www.carrel-electrade.co.nz/metering.htm and because they are selling them in NZ, they would know if an SDoc is required and would to provide one if it is required. They have a dedicated page on their website where they talk about SDocs.

 

There is an interesting statement on https://onesecurity.co.nz/shellyem/ which talks about mutual certification which could be helpful.

 

 



SirHumphreyAppleby

2835 posts

Uber Geek


  #3167207 2-Dec-2023 15:39
Send private message

wired:

 

Not sure that a SDoC is required for this as I don’t see a medium risk category in the work safe site that this would fall into. Therefore it may be a low risk item so doesn’t need it.

 

 

According to the Carrel Electrade site, one isn't required. They only seems to sell the Shelly metering products, not switches, which I believe do fall into a category requiring an SDoC. That being the case, there shouldn't be any issue having a new meter installed alongside the existing one.

 

The electrician wasn't at all keen to sign off on the Shelly 1PMs I had without an SDoC. I was thinking of using them in another project, but the Shelly Pro series is a better choice with wired Ethernet and multiple relays.

wired
186 posts

Master Geek


  #3167340 3-Dec-2023 09:52
Send private message

The SDoc for the PM1 is available at https://smarthomeshop.co.nz/pages/sdocs-and-certificates
They have other Shelly gear available too. Shout out to guys like this who have gone to the expense of getting the SDocs and worth a look their range.

SirHumphreyAppleby

2835 posts

Uber Geek


  #3345834 23-Feb-2025 09:16
Send private message

Solar Analytics finally gave us the boot, and the 3G shutdown hasn't even occurred yet. I note Shelly has a 20% off sale at the moment (ending soon).

 

Is the Shelly Pro EM-50 suitable for use for single phase solar monitoring here? I understand that NZ homes typically have a ~60A supply, so this is marginally under-rated for the maximum theoretical load before it's lights out. The EM-50 is a little over half the price of the 3EM-120 (120A). Shelly does have a 63A option, but it's out of stock and the clamps are clearly designed to work on a new style of switchboard where all the wires are neatly installed side-by-side... our setup is a mix of old and new.

acsylaa
29 posts

Geek


  #3345878 23-Feb-2025 11:22
Send private message

Is it a Single phase installation or 3phase installation?

 

Have you looked into these Meters? 

https://victronenergy.co.nz/products/energy-meter-1-phase-max-100a?_pos=3&_sid=800d1f062&_ss=r

 

https://victronenergy.co.nz/products/energy-meter-3-phase-max-65a-phase?_pos=4&_sid=800d1f062&_ss=r

 

https://victronenergy.co.nz/products/energy-meter-em24-3-phase-max-65a-phase-ethernet?_pos=11&_sid=800d1f062&_ss=r&variant=31757512081455

 

https://victronenergy.co.nz/products/energy-meter-vm-3p75ct?_pos=2&_sid=800d1f062&_ss=r

 

You can link all of these to a Cerbo GX and pending on the Battery and or inverter you might also be able to link that to the Cerbo as well.

 

All of those meters but the Victron one use RS485 for comms so you could even use the USB to RS485 to pull that data in to home assistant.

 

With the Cerbo all data will be logged on th online vrm portal and can be viewed anywhere, also you will have the ability to manage and alter the settigns of the Cerbo remotely via the portal as well.

SirHumphreyAppleby

2835 posts

Uber Geek


  #3346005 23-Feb-2025 16:51
Send private message

acsylaa:

 

Is it a Single phase installation or 3phase installation?

 

Have you looked into these Meters? 

 

Single phase. I need something which supports MQTT out of the box but I can't find much documentation on what protocols are supported.

acsylaa
29 posts

Geek


  #3346053 23-Feb-2025 19:07
Send private message

Just had a poke around in my Cerbo, and its got some options in there for MQTT Access, I dont use MQTT so havent got anything to test it with.

 

I do also know that the Cerbo-GX will run node red natively as well.

 

