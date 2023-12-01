SirHumphreyAppleby:

It has come to my attention that the reporting hardware installed on our solar system is only 3G capable. I'm unsure which provider is being used, but given One's indication that 3G will be switched off from late 2024, I'm concerned I will no longer be able to monitor solar generation. My fixed term contract has ended, so I am no longer guaranteed access to the monitoring service by my provider, and I doubt they're going to pay for new hardware or ongoing access (Solar Analytics is killing their lifetime subscriptions, which they claim are tied to the device).

Can anyone recommend a plug-in replacement for the SC-23 previously used by Solar Analytics, ideally that allows me to access data locally? (WiFi, 433Mhz broadcasts etc.)

I am aware that work on the switchboard requires an electrician, but I am hoping we can at least use the existing sensors. I have some other electrical work that needs doing in a couple of weeks and early in the new year, so it would be good to get something in place then.