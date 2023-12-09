Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
peejayw

1839 posts

Uber Geek


#311034 9-Dec-2023 10:31
Is it possible to have an automation (not Node Red) that has a condition (someone is home) and then two actions but if the condition is not true (someone away) then only one of the actions is triggered?

 

Thanks.




eluSiveNZ
188 posts

Master Geek


  #3169917 9-Dec-2023 11:33
Have a look at the “Choose” action.
It allows for multiple condition to action based automations.
You might need to adjust or remove your main condition to get this to work correctly.



peejayw

1839 posts

Uber Geek


  #3169965 9-Dec-2023 13:28
Thanks, will look into that.




timmmay
20514 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3170028 9-Dec-2023 15:58
I'd do that as two separate automations. The description is a bit vague though.



SpookyAwol
626 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3170374 10-Dec-2023 16:59
If / then actions would work with no conditions

SpookyAwol
626 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3170377 10-Dec-2023 17:05
Whats the trigger? Arrive home / leave home?

 

Whats the action?

 

  • If person 1 + 2 are home, then 2 actions
  • If person 1 not 2 home then action 1
  • If person 2 not 1 home then action 2

fearandloathing
503 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3170380 10-Dec-2023 17:35
I use groups

 

presence is performed on users being connected or disconnected from WiFi

 

groups.yaml

 

 
any_alarm_users_home:
 
# Will report 'Home' if any user Home, away if all users Away
 
name: "Any Alarm Users Home"
 
all: false
 

 

I use groups

 

presence is performed on users being connected or disconnected from WiFi

 

groups.yaml

 

 
 any_alarm_users_home:
 
 
 # Will report 'Home' if any user Home, away if all users Away
 
 
 name: "Any Alarm Users Home"
 
 
 all: false
 
 
 icon: mdi:account-outline
 
 
 entities:
 
 
 - person.person1
 
 
 - person.person2
 
 
 all_alarm_users_home:
 
 
 # Will report 'Away' if any user away, Home if all users Home
 
 
 name: "all Alarm Users Home"
 
 
 all: true
 
 
 icon: mdi:account
 
 
 entities:
 
 
 - person.person1
 
 
 - person.person2
 

 

 

 

Then the following automatons: automation.yaml

 

 

 

 
- alias: "Alarm, 'arm alarm' when everyone left"
 
 
 id: '42575320-5d8e-4223-8f6f-a83f1c2a77a4'
 
 
 trigger:
 
 
 - platform: state
 
 
 entity_id: group.any_alarm_users_home
 
 
 to: "not_home"
 
 
 - platform: event
 
 
 event_type: homekit_state_change
 
 
 event_data:
 
 
 entity_id: alarm_control_panel.intrusion_alarm
 
 
 service: alarm_arm_away
 
 
 condition:
 
 
 - condition: state
 
 
 entity_id: input_boolean.guest_mode
 
 
 state: 'off'
 
 
 action:
 
 
 - service: alarm_control_panel.alarm_arm_away
 
 
 target:
 
 
 entity_id:
 
 
 - alarm_control_panel.intrusion_alarm
 
 
 - alarm_control_panel.wellington_mode
 
 
- alias: "Alarm, 'disarm alarm' when anyone home, homekit disarm"
 
 
 id: '962edbd8-70c0-4998-9ce5-de50045b007d'
 
 
 trigger:
 
 
 - platform: state
 
 
 entity_id: group.any_alarm_users_home
 
 
 to: "home"
 
 
 - platform: event
 
 
 event_type: homekit_state_change
 
 
 event_data:
 
 
 entity_id: alarm_control_panel.intrusion_alarm
 
 
 service: alarm_disarm
 
 
 action:
 
 
 - service: alarm_control_panel.alarm_disarm
 
 
 target:
 
 
 entity_id: alarm_control_panel.intrusion_alarm
 
 
 data: 
 
 
 code: !secret disarm_code
 
 
 - service: alarm_control_panel.alarm_disarm
 
 
 target:
 
 
 entity_id: alarm_control_panel.wellington_mode
 

 

peejayw

1839 posts

Uber Geek


  #3170752 11-Dec-2023 15:55
Trigger is a temperature change. 

 

Condition is a person home. so, person home then do actions 1 and 2.

 

Person not home, then only do action 1.




