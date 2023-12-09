I use groups

presence is performed on users being connected or disconnected from WiFi

groups.yaml

any_alarm_users_home: # Will report 'Home' if any user Home, away if all users Away name: "Any Alarm Users Home" all: false

I use groups

presence is performed on users being connected or disconnected from WiFi

groups.yaml

any_alarm_users_home:

# Will report 'Home' if any user Home, away if all users Away

name: "Any Alarm Users Home"

all: false

icon: mdi:account-outline

entities:

- person.person1

- person.person2

all_alarm_users_home:

# Will report 'Away' if any user away, Home if all users Home

name: "all Alarm Users Home"

all: true

icon: mdi:account

entities:

- person.person1

- person.person2

Then the following automatons: automation.yaml

- alias: "Alarm, 'arm alarm' when everyone left"

id: '42575320-5d8e-4223-8f6f-a83f1c2a77a4'

trigger:

- platform: state

entity_id: group.any_alarm_users_home

to: "not_home"

- platform: event

event_type: homekit_state_change

event_data:

entity_id: alarm_control_panel.intrusion_alarm

service: alarm_arm_away

condition:

- condition: state

entity_id: input_boolean.guest_mode

state: 'off'

action:

- service: alarm_control_panel.alarm_arm_away

target:

entity_id:

- alarm_control_panel.intrusion_alarm

- alarm_control_panel.wellington_mode

- alias: "Alarm, 'disarm alarm' when anyone home, homekit disarm"

id: '962edbd8-70c0-4998-9ce5-de50045b007d'

trigger:

- platform: state

entity_id: group.any_alarm_users_home

to: "home"

- platform: event

event_type: homekit_state_change

event_data:

entity_id: alarm_control_panel.intrusion_alarm

service: alarm_disarm

action:

- service: alarm_control_panel.alarm_disarm

target:

entity_id: alarm_control_panel.intrusion_alarm

data:

code: !secret disarm_code

- service: alarm_control_panel.alarm_disarm

target:

entity_id: alarm_control_panel.wellington_mode

I use groups

presence is performed on users being connected or disconnected from WiFi

groups.yaml

any_alarm_users_home:

# Will report 'Home' if any user Home, away if all users Away

name: "Any Alarm Users Home"

all: false

icon: mdi:account-outline

entities:

- person.person1

- person.person2

all_alarm_users_home:

# Will report 'Away' if any user away, Home if all users Home

name: "all Alarm Users Home"

all: true

icon: mdi:account

entities:

- person.person1

- person.person2 Then the following automatons: automation.yaml

- alias: "Alarm, 'arm alarm' when everyone left"

id: '42575320-5d8e-4223-8f6f-a83f1c2a77a4'

trigger:

- platform: state

entity_id: group.any_alarm_users_home

to: "not_home"

- platform: event

event_type: homekit_state_change

event_data:

entity_id: alarm_control_panel.intrusion_alarm

service: alarm_arm_away

condition:

- condition: state

entity_id: input_boolean.guest_mode

state: 'off'

action:

- service: alarm_control_panel.alarm_arm_away

target:

entity_id:

- alarm_control_panel.intrusion_alarm

- alarm_control_panel.wellington_mode

- alias: "Alarm, 'disarm alarm' when anyone home, homekit disarm"

id: '962edbd8-70c0-4998-9ce5-de50045b007d'

trigger:

- platform: state

entity_id: group.any_alarm_users_home

to: "home"

- platform: event

event_type: homekit_state_change

event_data:

entity_id: alarm_control_panel.intrusion_alarm

service: alarm_disarm

action:

- service: alarm_control_panel.alarm_disarm

target:

entity_id: alarm_control_panel.intrusion_alarm

data:

code: !secret disarm_code

- service: alarm_control_panel.alarm_disarm

target:

entity_id: alarm_control_panel.wellington_mode

icon: mdi:account-outline entities: - person.person1 - person.person2

all_alarm_users_home: # Will report 'Away' if any user away, Home if all users Home name: "all Alarm Users Home" all: true icon: mdi:account entities: - person.person1 - person.person2



Then the following automatons: automation.yaml