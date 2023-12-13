I have an existing Centurion Automated Gate that is controlled by remote and Sebury Keypad.

Also connected is a Panasonic VL-V522LCE Video Intercom with wall mounted screen in the house and pedestrian door with a Magnetic 800 Gate Lock C/W Contact release.

I'm hoping to upgrade the Video Intercom and access control so I can remotely control everything from a phone app, without having to upgrade or change too many components.

Has anyone done this sort of upgrade and can you recommend the best solution?