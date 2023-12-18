Yesterday evening on of our christmas lights went out, turns out that the transformer is broken. I've tried with a different transformer, and then the lights work, albeit much dimmer.

It connects via a round 2 pin plug to the lights, which seems a pretty standard connector for christmas/LED lights

The broken transformer is 36v / 8.8w. I can't find a replacement here in NZ, and on Aliexpress most are 31v / 6w.

The mrs also would like to have it fixed before Christmas, so Aliexpress isn't a good option.

Any suggestions what I could do? As it's just a transformer, wouldn't I be able to use any 36v transformer & just cut off the plug & connect the wires directly? I can't find a 36v transformer here though, not even at Jaycar.