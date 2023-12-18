Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
boland

#311150 18-Dec-2023 12:25
Yesterday evening on of our christmas lights went out, turns out that the transformer is broken. I've tried with a different transformer, and then the lights work, albeit much dimmer.
It connects via a round 2 pin plug to the lights, which seems a pretty standard connector for christmas/LED lights

 

The broken transformer is 36v / 8.8w. I can't find a replacement here in NZ, and on Aliexpress most are 31v / 6w. 

 

The mrs also would like to have it fixed before Christmas, so Aliexpress isn't a good option.

 

Any suggestions what I could do? As it's just a transformer, wouldn't I be able to use any 36v transformer & just cut off the plug & connect the wires directly? I can't find a 36v transformer here though, not even at Jaycar.

richms
  #3172987 18-Dec-2023 12:43
Most of them are not transformers, but a current limited DC supply so you have to match the voltage and current to the set. Many sets now just have 10 to 12 LEDs in series and then all in parallel off the power supply so if you use a wrong current limit one it will cook the LEDs, the old thing of getting one with more current than the load doesnt apply with bare LEDs like other loads.




boland

  #3172997 18-Dec-2023 13:14
richms:

 

Most of them are not transformers, but a current limited DC supply so you have to match the voltage and current to the set. Many sets now just have 10 to 12 LEDs in series and then all in parallel off the power supply so if you use a wrong current limit one it will cook the LEDs, the old thing of getting one with more current than the load doesnt apply with bare LEDs like other loads.

 

 

Ah thanks! I've read about current limited DC supply but I had no idea what it meant, now I do :)

 

So getting a transformer isn't going to fly. 

 

Guess then my only options is to get one from Aliexpress? The closest I could find is 36V @ 6.9W; the one I have now is 36v @ 8.4W. So guess they will light a bit dimmer.

CokemonZ
  #3173020 18-Dec-2023 14:21
I am in the same boat, had a few go walkies. Am waiting on an adjustable power supply. So that may not work?

 

 



hairy1
  #3173021 18-Dec-2023 14:22
Can you post a pic of the broken one? I have a couple here left over from old sets that may fit that you can have if they fit




