I have been looking for a ready-made scheduling tool to automate various lights in the house to simulate someone being at home and moving between rooms at night. The only ones I have discovered seem to only turn on or off one device rather that multiple devices. I cant group the lights as I want them to be switched individually.

 

Before I start writing multiple automations for multiple lights, does anyone know of an off-the-shelf solution where I can just specify the devices I want to switch and assign multiple on and off times for each device ie I dont want all the lights switching at the same time and I want some lights switching multiple times throughout the night.

 

Does such a thing exist?

 

Thanks.




Have a look at this https://smarthomescene.com/guides/how-to-create-schedules-in-home-assistant/

 

Example #2 shows Lights.

 

 

 

I havent personally used this (lights already configured) but looks like it covers what you need.

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Thanks, I hadn't seen that one, will check it out.




Are you overthinking it? Switch the living room lights on and off at a suitable time, maybe switch your tv on and off with the lights. Your house is not being staked out, Burglaries will be purely optimistic. If your house is being staked out, they’ll notice no one coming or going or your blinds are always pulled or open.




I dont  think its overthinking, just taking precautions at this time of year. Burgled last year, not a pleasant experience. I have security lights but just thought that lights switching on and off to simulate presence might deter the opportunistic drive-bys.




peejayw:

 

I dont  think its overthinking, just taking precautions at this time of year. Burgled last year, not a pleasant experience. I have security lights but just thought that lights switching on and off to simulate presence might deter the opportunistic drive-bys.

 

 

Dunno about that. Don't the crims just knock on the door and if someone is home they say they're 'looking for Dave' or 'is this number 43' (when it's obviously not) ?




