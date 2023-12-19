I have been looking for a ready-made scheduling tool to automate various lights in the house to simulate someone being at home and moving between rooms at night. The only ones I have discovered seem to only turn on or off one device rather that multiple devices. I cant group the lights as I want them to be switched individually.

Before I start writing multiple automations for multiple lights, does anyone know of an off-the-shelf solution where I can just specify the devices I want to switch and assign multiple on and off times for each device ie I dont want all the lights switching at the same time and I want some lights switching multiple times throughout the night.

Does such a thing exist?

Thanks.