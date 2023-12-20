Can anyone suggest a jumping off point? I’m having trouble buying my first smart-home product because I’m not sure which eco-system to commit to. I think I’m hesitant because I don’t understand what it means, in practise, if I mix and match products from different manufacturers.

Long-term I like the idea of Home Assistant (not cloud reliant), but I need to get going with something a bit more plug and play or I’ll never get started!

I’ve identified these areas that we could really benefit from:

- Entry lock (Aqara U100)

- Auto roller blind motors (to block the heat on hot days while we’re out - would need to communicate with a temp sensor? And also night mode)

- Sensibo

- Sensor security lights (I have two new non-smart lights, but we’d sometimes like to turn them off and the light switch is in a very awkward place)

- Security cameras

- Storm water tank and pump monitoring (simply, “is it working as expected?”)

- Weather station

- I think it would be fun to have a screen in the kitchen to interface with all of the above (“show me security camera footage”, “show weather history” etc) as well as on phones

We are an iPhone family if that means anything.