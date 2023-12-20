Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Choosing an eco-system and getting started
Rhinosaur

57 posts

Master Geek


#311165 20-Dec-2023 11:17


Can anyone suggest a jumping off point?  I’m having trouble buying my first smart-home product because I’m not sure which eco-system to commit to.  I think I’m hesitant because I don’t understand what it means, in practise, if I mix and match products from different manufacturers.

 

Long-term I like the idea of Home Assistant (not cloud reliant), but I need to get going with something a bit more plug and play or I’ll never get started!

 

I’ve identified these areas that we could really benefit from:

 

- Entry lock (Aqara U100)
- Auto roller blind motors (to block the heat on hot days while we’re out - would need to communicate with a temp sensor? And also night mode)
- Sensibo
- Sensor security lights (I have two new non-smart lights, but we’d sometimes like to turn them off and the light switch is in a very awkward place)
- Security cameras
- Storm water tank and pump monitoring (simply, “is it working as expected?”)
- Weather station
- I think it would be fun to have a screen in the kitchen to interface with all of the above (“show me security camera footage”, “show weather history” etc) as well as on phones

 

We are an iPhone family if that means anything.


gehenna
7977 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3173630 20-Dec-2023 11:22


Some good resources on YouTube:

 

Automate Your Life - YouTube - his Smartthings video yesterday is interesting...

 

Everything Smart Home - YouTube - his presence sensor is magical and very worth it.  Home Assistant centric

 

Bud's Smart Home - YouTube Smartthings centric

 

Smart Home Solver - YouTube More about devices and routines than any single platform

 

Mark Watt Tech - YouTube also Home Assistant centric

 
 
 
 


amanzi
Amanzi
1151 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3173631 20-Dec-2023 11:24


Watch this video for a good explanation of where to start: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_gVtou4xnE

 

If you're an iPhone family, you can stick with devices that work with Apple Home and stay in that ecosystem. Later, you can add Home Assistant to the mix to give you more power and integration options.

KiwiSurfer
1118 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3173637 20-Dec-2023 11:49


Following this thread. I am looking for security cameras that aren't reliant on cloud connections and can be easily managed by my husband who's not very tech inclined.







