Hi.



I'm wanting to try getting a number of my lights switches set up as smart switches which ideally have dimming functionality. (either replacing the switch or with something like a Shelly relay).



From what I've read so far, it seems like the Shelly Dimmer 2 could potentially be an option, though I'm a little confused by how it would work with my current switches + how many devices I would need.



I have 4 zones (lounge 1 + kitchen + dining room + lounge 2) which are controlled by 3 separate switches as shown by attached image below.





All the lights are LED down lights, I think they are 12W dimmable ones.



Questions:

1) Would the shelly dimmer 2 work with my current switches, and if I was to use the Shelly Dimmer 2, how many dimmers would I need to have the 4 areas setup?



2) are there any other devices that you could recommend over the shelly dimmer 2? I have good wifi coverage over house, though also a zigbee hub so happy to use either Wifi Or Zigbee devices if you can recommend something specific.





But definitely am looking for something that can run remotely without relying on internet.

Thanks for your help!