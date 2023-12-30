We are missing the remotes for a Doorworks GDC12 garage door. According to the Doorworks documentation, this uses a 433MHz fixed code remote. I tried programming the door to work with a couple of cheap 433MHz fixed code remotes I had, but this was unsuccessful.

An off-the-shelf momentary relay switch is much cheaper than buying the original remotes, so I thought I would just add that instead, and connect it to the fixed button wiring.

The unit has four connectors for the 'photo eye', which presumably supply power for the sensor. Can anyone confirm if this supplies a usable DC voltage and if this is available with the photo eye jumper disabling that feature? I live 40km away from the property where this would be installed, but hopefully someone would have looked into this for automation purposes already.

I'm not looking for any smart device integration. Just a simple remote. Security isn't a major concern... there are still plenty of doors out there with 8-bit DIP switches and criminals haven't got smart enough to exploit those.