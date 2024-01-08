Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Recommended handheld meat thermometer?
MikeAqua

7647 posts

Uber Geek


#311340 8-Jan-2024 12:34
Send private message quote this post

HNY all.  I'm looking for a recommendation for a quality instant read digital meat thermometer.  I'm looking for a handheld/pocket-sized unit, not something you leave in.

 

Accuracy and durability are the key criteria.




Mike

Create new topic
kiwi_64
241 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3178980 8-Jan-2024 13:31
Send private message quote this post

Inkbird are good.  I have/use the bluetooth one, but it can be used without the probes.

 

https://inkbird.co.nz/products/bluetooth-food-thermometer-iht-2pb 

 

 

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
trig42
5612 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3178981 8-Jan-2024 13:37
Send private message quote this post

I have a Thermopro TP03H. I think it came from AliExpress (but it may have been Amazon).

 

Works really well. Very fast read.

networkn
Networkn
30305 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3178990 8-Jan-2024 14:31
Send private message quote this post

Inkbird are a reliable brand. Thermapen is the gold standard.

 

 



MikeAqua

7647 posts

Uber Geek


  #3179052 8-Jan-2024 15:17
Send private message quote this post

Thanks all.  I think I'll try an Inkbird for now.  I'm in the US later this year, so I'll see if I can find a deal on a Thermapen then.




Mike

Martynnz
72 posts

Master Geek


  #3179058 8-Jan-2024 15:51
Send private message quote this post

I went through this purchase decision ealier this year. I went with a chefstemp x10. Good price, some good reviews and for me it seems to work well.

networkn
Networkn
30305 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3179059 8-Jan-2024 15:53
Send private message quote this post

I have owned PureQ and Inkbird and now a thermopen. There is very little temp difference between them, but I just 'trust' the thermapen mk1 more probably because of confirmation bias.

 

 

 

 

Loismustdye
889 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3179192 8-Jan-2024 22:17
Send private message quote this post

I use the inkbird instant read - absolutely magic. I got it from the inkbird Nz site last year real cheap, about $15. Keep an eye on the website as they were doing pretty good sales on there from time to time.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38

Fitbit Charge 6 Review
Posted 27-Nov-2023 16:21

Cisco Launches New Research Highlighting Gap in Preparedness for AI
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 