HNY all. I'm looking for a recommendation for a quality instant read digital meat thermometer. I'm looking for a handheld/pocket-sized unit, not something you leave in.
Accuracy and durability are the key criteria.
Inkbird are good. I have/use the bluetooth one, but it can be used without the probes.
https://inkbird.co.nz/products/bluetooth-food-thermometer-iht-2pb
I have a Thermopro TP03H. I think it came from AliExpress (but it may have been Amazon).
Works really well. Very fast read.
Inkbird are a reliable brand. Thermapen is the gold standard.
Thanks all. I think I'll try an Inkbird for now. I'm in the US later this year, so I'll see if I can find a deal on a Thermapen then.
Mike
I have owned PureQ and Inkbird and now a thermopen. There is very little temp difference between them, but I just 'trust' the thermapen mk1 more probably because of confirmation bias.
I use the inkbird instant read - absolutely magic. I got it from the inkbird Nz site last year real cheap, about $15. Keep an eye on the website as they were doing pretty good sales on there from time to time.