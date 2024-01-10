Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Bose QC 35 II battery replacement
#311363 10-Jan-2024 14:24
Has anyone here tried this. My headphones will no longer charge and the battery life has been dropping quite a bit recently.

 

There are some good guides, but I've yet to find anyone local who carries replacement batteries

 




  #3179725 10-Jan-2024 14:58
These guys tend to have batteries for most things.  Looks like what you want isnt in stock but its worth asking if they are able to get any:  https://www.mrpositive.co.nz/?rf=kw&kw=bose

 
 
 
 

  #3180120 10-Jan-2024 16:57
askelon:

 

These guys tend to have batteries for most things.  Looks like what you want isnt in stock but its worth asking if they are able to get any:  https://www.mrpositive.co.nz/?rf=kw&kw=bose

 

 

I'll give them a nudge

 

 




