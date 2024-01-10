Has anyone here tried this. My headphones will no longer charge and the battery life has been dropping quite a bit recently.
There are some good guides, but I've yet to find anyone local who carries replacement batteries
These guys tend to have batteries for most things. Looks like what you want isnt in stock but its worth asking if they are able to get any: https://www.mrpositive.co.nz/?rf=kw&kw=bose
askelon:
I'll give them a nudge
