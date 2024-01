My 5 year old Arlo pro2 cameras are now getting old. The batteries are now getting temperamental charging. Was going to replace the batteries but I see the Pro2 is now end of life this month so looking for replacements.

Wont stay with Arlo as dont want to be beholden to a subscription.

Looking at the Eufy Pro 2c 2 pack or 2 no Eufy solo S220 solar cameras. Both similar prices.

Help me decide please.