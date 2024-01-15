I've got an old chamberlain MLR-750 garage door, which runs on a single 433.92MHz according to the manual (https://www.waverleygaragedoors.com.au/instruction-manuals/Merlin%20MLR750.pdf).

On sunny days when the sunlight is hitting the garage we find our remote controls are very intermittent. Sometimes they don't work unless directly under the antenna. I suspect radiation from the sun + every other RF interfererence you get these days is causing issues.

I emailed a garage company and of course they are trying to sell me a full unit for $1k.

I think i could get a tri-band receiver like https://www.gomerlin.co.nz/product/3-channel-universal-receiver/ for $150 and wire it up. It's still in the 433mhz range though.

Has anyone had a problem like this?