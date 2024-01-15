Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Sun radiation affecting garage door?
arnies

494 posts

Ultimate Geek


#311429 15-Jan-2024 08:55
Send private message quote this post

I've got an old chamberlain MLR-750 garage door, which runs on a single 433.92MHz according to the manual (https://www.waverleygaragedoors.com.au/instruction-manuals/Merlin%20MLR750.pdf).

 

On sunny days when the sunlight is hitting the garage we find our remote controls are very intermittent. Sometimes they don't work unless directly under the antenna. I suspect radiation from the sun + every other RF interfererence you get these days is causing issues.

 

I emailed a garage company and of course they are trying to sell me a full unit for $1k.

 

I think i could get a tri-band receiver like https://www.gomerlin.co.nz/product/3-channel-universal-receiver/ for $150 and wire it up. It's still in the 433mhz range though.

 

 

 

Has anyone had a problem like this?

Create new topic
SirHumphreyAppleby
2554 posts

Uber Geek


  #3181937 15-Jan-2024 08:59
Send private message quote this post

Did you try replacing the batteries in the remote?

 

Don't waste $150 on a universal receiver. You can for under $10 buy a receiver and a few remotes from AliExpress and just wire them up to the terminals for the wall button (in parallel if you use both). You need to provide it with power, which may add a little to the cost.

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
arnies

494 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3181938 15-Jan-2024 09:00
Send private message quote this post

The remote is not the issue. New remotes and new batteries.

fearandloathing
435 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3182057 15-Jan-2024 10:25
Send private message quote this post

Do you have any wifi devices close to the receiver



richms
26449 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3182058 15-Jan-2024 10:25
Send private message quote this post

Its the 433MHz band and the junk wideband sensitive regenerative receivers that they use in these things to cope with remotes that drift.

 

Anything on the band near it will deafen the receiver as it increases the level for the comparator to detect the wanted signal to the point that you have to be almost touching it.

 

When I looked into this for a friend who had problems with their relic of an opener, my SDR showed some noise on the band that was almost constantly there. Not enough of a radio guru to be able to see anymore but they just automated the door with a cheap tuya based relay to be able to control it from their phones as the opener was on its last legs and was going to get replaced.




Richard rich.ms

Varkk
631 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3182063 15-Jan-2024 10:42
Send private message quote this post

You say it is when the sun is hitting the garage. Is it possible it is a heat related issue. Are you able to cool the unit down with some airflow or something and test it?

prat33k
163 posts

Master Geek


  #3182068 15-Jan-2024 10:51
Send private message quote this post

Or you could get a $30 Shelly device and open the garage from your mobile phone! 

robjg63
3854 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3182130 15-Jan-2024 11:19
Send private message quote this post

Trying to eliminate overheating and making sure you have new batteries in the remote would certainly be a first step.

 

If both remotes (you have more than one?) are not working then its the opener or interference.

 

But rather than buying universal remotes, you could look at a wifi based solution.

 

Do you have wifi coverage as far as your garage?

 

If so, something like this https://tradedepot.co.nz/tdx-wifi-garage-door-opener/ ($49) would work.

 

(you can find cheaper units like this on Temu/Aliexpress etc but the Tradedepot unit is quite well priced IMHO).

 

The unit would use something like a USB power supply (Not sure that comes in the box, but you can buy them anywhere) and has a couple of wires that just connect to the 2 screws on the opener unit that your wall switch currently uses.

 

You would install it and connect it to your home wifi.

 

Then just install their app on your phone and connect up.

 

They have a sensor that you install as part of the kit, so you can check remotely if your door is open or closed and get alerts on your phone when the door is opened or closed if you want.

 

 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38

Fitbit Charge 6 Review
Posted 27-Nov-2023 16:21

Cisco Launches New Research Highlighting Gap in Preparedness for AI
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 