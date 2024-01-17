Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
matt27427

#311462 17-Jan-2024 12:58
Gday forum, I've recently found myself with a pair of soniq speakers. They sound great but have this annoying issue where the sound cuts out after 20 minutes (almost exactly). Power remains on for the system (as i can see an led still on when the sound cuts out) and the usb port still has power.

What ive already done:
tried a different power jack in the house
ran the speaker with the back panel off (thought overheating could be the culprit)
tried using different devices to play sound
tried using the bluetooth function instead of rca connection
checked the boards for dry joints, blown caps

Details on the speaker:
Soniq Flea Market bluetooth bookshelf speaker
model no. fmbtbss2bk
the right unit is a passive speaker with a separate amp + bluetooth + power circuit board, the left unit is just a passive speaker that can be connected to the right speaker with two wires.
I primarily use the speaker with an rca to 3.5mm aux splitter but it shows the same symptoms over bluetooth.


I'll attach photos of the circuit boards but I'd really appreciate if someone could point me in the right direction for diagnosis. I have some experience with electronic repair but am very new to sound system electronics.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

matt27427

  #3183087 17-Jan-2024 13:00
Thought I might note, while itd be great to fix these speakers I like, I'm primarily trying to get some more repair experience. I've already called a number of repair stores around auckland to get a diagnosis (so i could do the repair) but they all turned me away. 

 
 
 
 

djtOtago
  #3183093 17-Jan-2024 13:16
After the sound has cutout, what do you do to get them working again?

 

Does chip I've circled below have any Identifing numbers on it? Does it get hot to the touch when working? 

To me it looks like it could be an intergrated audio amplifier chip, and I would have expected it to have a heat sink.

 

matt27427

  #3183099 17-Jan-2024 13:21
Hey! cheers for the reply. That chip does normally have a heatsink on it (a pretty bulky one at that). I'd just removed it for the photos. To return sound, I have to cycle power to the device. As soon as i power the speakers back on, sound resumes. 

 

 

 

As for identifying the chip, it has the following written on it:

 

TDA7265

 

CZOGN719

 

V6 CZ MAR



richms
  #3183100 17-Jan-2024 13:22
Its probably the EU mandated power saving kicking in that is not supposed to if it sees a signal present.

 

Possibly your signal is too low to count? I know on my little amplifier affflicted by this EU madness I have to have it louder than background levels into the analog in, and the amplifier not very loud at all to have it not turn off when using the analog input. If I have the amplifier loud and turn the source down then its not enough to keep it active. and if I pause it to make a call or something it will be off when I want to start listening again.

 

Same braindead crap plagues my wiim mini which powers off its analog output so I get hiss from the poweramp when the analog out is inactive after some time.




Richard rich.ms

matt27427

  #3183105 17-Jan-2024 13:32
Now THATS interesting. Do you know what the system for checking this would be? It's worth noting that i tend to have my volume at 100% from the source and the volume at around 20% on the speakers (both for bluetooth and wired connections). I did inspect the boards for a quartz clock as I thought there might be some hidden sleep timer responsible for the rather exact timing for failure. I couldn't find one however so I'd be curious to know how else it could be checking for signal

djtOtago
  #3183112 17-Jan-2024 13:53
Here where I would start looking.

 

The TDA7265 has a Stand by / Mute function controled by voltage on Pin 5. 
Measure the voltage on Pin 5 when its working normally and again when it stops.

 

  • When Vpin5 is higher than = +Vs - 2.5V the amplifier is in Stand-by mode and the final stage generators are off
  • When Vpin5 is between +Vs - 2.5V  and +Vs - 6V the final stage current generators are switched on and the amplifier is in mute
  • When Vpin5 is lower than +Vs - 6V the amplifier is  play mode.

Where +Vs is the powersupply's positive voltage value.  (TDA7265 are normall run on a split voltage supply)

 

 

 

Edit add link to data sheet
https://media.zouser.com/zouser/datasheetviewer/tda7265a.pdf

 

 

 

 

matt27427

  #3183115 17-Jan-2024 13:55
You legend! I'll get right onto that :)

