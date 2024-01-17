Its probably the EU mandated power saving kicking in that is not supposed to if it sees a signal present.

Possibly your signal is too low to count? I know on my little amplifier affflicted by this EU madness I have to have it louder than background levels into the analog in, and the amplifier not very loud at all to have it not turn off when using the analog input. If I have the amplifier loud and turn the source down then its not enough to keep it active. and if I pause it to make a call or something it will be off when I want to start listening again.

Same braindead crap plagues my wiim mini which powers off its analog output so I get hiss from the poweramp when the analog out is inactive after some time.