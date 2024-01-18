nzpilot1181

Afternoon All,
I have an old analogue BNC camera that requires replacing. It is currently connected to a 4 channel Hikvision DVR with 3 other cameras which are working fine.
Question is can I replace this defunct camera with any branded BNC analogue camera?
This is the system I currently have
https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/secure-homes-4-channel-4-camera-kit-1tb-hdd-1080p/28049094
Very old and antiquated I realise but cannot afford to upgrade the system as of yet.
One of the cameras I was thinking of as a replacement was
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CCTSWN0139/Swann-2MP1080p-Thermal-Sensing-Sensor-Warning-Ligh
Or
https://www.jaycar.co.nz/concord-ahd-1080p-pir-dome-camera/p/QC5022
Any insight or thoughts as to whether either of these would be a simple plug and play.
Cheers