nzpilot1181

Replacing old analogue CCTV camera
Afternoon All,

I have an old analogue BNC camera that requires replacing. It is currently connected to a 4 channel Hikvision DVR with 3 other cameras which are working fine.

Question is can I replace this defunct camera with any branded BNC analogue camera?

This is the system I currently have
https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/secure-homes-4-channel-4-camera-kit-1tb-hdd-1080p/28049094

Very old and antiquated I realise but cannot afford to upgrade the system as of yet.

One of the cameras I was thinking of as a replacement was

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CCTSWN0139/Swann-2MP1080p-Thermal-Sensing-Sensor-Warning-Ligh

Or

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/concord-ahd-1080p-pir-dome-camera/p/QC5022

Any insight or thoughts as to whether either of these would be a simple plug and play.

Cheers

Firstly, are you sure its actually 1080p cameras because scammy cheap ones will often say 1080 on the kit because that is what the HDMI output is.

 

Depends on the resolution, Hikvision have their own HD format, most of the others are one called AHD.

 

There are multi mode ones on aliexpress, look for one with an OSD controller on it as that is how you change the mode by holding it in one of the directions for several seconds. Also the OSD lets you configure the camera, while standing up a ladder with no way to see the menu other than your phone viewing the DVR.




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 

Yes they are indeed 1080.

