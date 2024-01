So I’m running a MG5050 with an IP150+ connected.Babyware version 5.5.26 installed on PCBlue eye paradox v1.0.12 installed on phone.I need help getting my gate and garage doors to be properly triggered by the blue eye app from the PGM module.I wired 12v relays on the board to the gate and garage motor triggers.When I trigger from the PGM button on app. The gate opens partially and then the remotes are deactivated. I have tried to set to pulse. But that just sends the door into a loop and the gate just bounces open and closed every few seconds.I’m not sure if I made a mistake with wiring or with the settings on the PGMs. See screen shots below.Any advice would be very helpful. Thank you