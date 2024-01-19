So I’m running a MG5050 with an IP150+ connected.
Babyware version 5.5.26 installed on PC
Blue eye paradox v1.0.12 installed on phone.
I need help getting my gate and garage doors to be properly triggered by the blue eye app from the PGM module.
I wired 12v relays on the board to the gate and garage motor triggers.
When I trigger from the PGM button on app. The gate opens partially and then the remotes are deactivated. I have tried to set to pulse. But that just sends the door into a loop and the gate just bounces open and closed every few seconds.
I’m not sure if I made a mistake with wiring or with the settings on the PGMs. See screen shots below.
Any advice would be very helpful. Thank you