I've started with HomeKit and Aqara - while their switches are pretty nice they are square instead of a more common elongated rectangle here in NZ - and I don't wanna be re-working drywall just to replace switches.

Also while Home Assistant was pain to setup, now that it's working (I'm using Athom plugs) - it's pretty ok as it gives me all sort of flexibility and is available in HomeKit.

Friend shared me a list of pre-flashed Tasmota devices:

https://templates.blakadder.com/preflashed.html



Of which only this one stands out albeit kinda expensive on aliexpress:

https://vi.aliexpress.com/i/1005001670355860.html?gatewayAdapt=glo2vnm



Anyone got other ideas?