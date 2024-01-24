Hello,

So am after some thoughts/insights/ideas from the esteemed community around here.

We bought one of the original iPad Air (32GB) Wifi back when they were launched and its been fine for what we use it for; used to be early learning support for our little person, some minor apps (eg Xero, Youtube, Web, basic games). Its gotten to the point where out little person who has grown up a bit is unable to get his Youtube fix (iOS version - 12.5.7 - out of support for the Youtube app) so it really doesn't get much use at all. Part of me thinks this is a good thing :D

Going forward I would anticipate the use to be similar to what it has been in the past, just basic apps/web browsing - nothing too intense (we have PS/PC for gaming, and we would need a separate chromebook in a year or so for school).

So I was wondering - if I am to replace this, what is the best option to roll with? We are not heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem, so no need to continue with another ipad. I did look at the Samsung range and can get the A9 Wifi (no need for cellular access as we just pair off the data from our mobile devices when there is a need for that) for just under $400 or the S9 FE Wifi for just over $600...but is there something else that I should consider.

Then the other thing is to wonder what to do with the lump of metal/glass that is the current iPad Air once we have replaced it...haha....are they worth on-selling these days?

Thanks in advance