blackjack17

The in-laws have recently had the house opposite them broken into, trashed and ransacked and are a little nervous. They have an alarm system but are asking about the potential for putting in a couple of cameras (external). The cameras do not need to be connected to the alarm, nor does it need to be integrated into any smart house features.

A couple of years ago I got 3 arlo pro2 cameras but to be honest they are a bit of a pain having to climb up and charge every month or so, plus unless you subscribe you can't edit sensor location etc. and to be honest I am not blown away by the image quality and the number of false alerts (shadows moving) are annoying.

Would the Eufy cams be a good option?

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CCTEFY1413/Eufy-eufyCam-2C-Pro-Wire-Free-Security-Camera-Kit

How user friendly are they once set up as I don't want to have to be an on call IT person for yet another thing.