Smart CCTV options Eufy?
blackjack17

1635 posts

Uber Geek


#311566 27-Jan-2024 10:40
The in-laws have recently had the house opposite them broken into, trashed and ransacked and are a little nervous.  They have an alarm system but are asking about the potential for putting in a couple of cameras (external).  The cameras do not need to be connected to the alarm, nor does it need to be integrated into any smart house features. 

 

A couple of years ago I got 3 arlo pro2 cameras but to be honest they are a bit of a pain having to climb up and charge every month or so, plus unless you subscribe you can't edit sensor location etc. and to be honest I am not blown away by the image quality and the number of false alerts (shadows moving) are annoying.

 

Would the Eufy cams be a good option?

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CCTEFY1413/Eufy-eufyCam-2C-Pro-Wire-Free-Security-Camera-Kit 

 

How user friendly are they once set up as I don't want to have to be an on call IT person for yet another thing.




mdf

mdf
3334 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3187238 27-Jan-2024 12:04
I've just been installing Ring Floodlight Cameras at my mum's. Like you, one of my key must haves was not being perpetual on call tech support.  I did a bit of comparing and settled on Ring. The floodlight cams are a one for one replacements for some existing sensor lights so (i) no batteries and (ii) no electrician. App + instructions seem straightforward. There is a subscription cost for all the features but I didn't really give her a choice on that. "Free" CCTV seems to me to mean either self hosting and VPNs (which I do but am absolutely not doing for her), or hopes and prayers for ongoing support and security patches. She's only had them a day but seems happy so far.

 

YMMV if you don't have easily substitutable external lights though. Ring does have battery options but I didn't explore those. 

 
 
 
 

qwertee
633 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3187253 27-Jan-2024 12:55
Hi

 

eufyCam 3c  2k user here.

 

I bought the 2 camera pack . Installed one at the front and one in the backyard.
Pretty easy to setup and uses a homebase unit without paying a subscription.
I have it set to record 20s clips,so need only to charge the cameras about every 6 months.

 

On the odd occasion it would miss recording an event.  But I am happy with it.
I use a black silicon sleeve. as the unit being white sticks out like a sore thumb.  Maybe a good thing without the sleeve for your in-laws as these things can act as a deterrent.
I suppose it cant capture details enough for a prosecution, maybe only tells a story;  '  a chap came by in  a white car , wearing a blue jumper and smashed his way into the house"
That sort of thing 

 

cheers

Benoire
2639 posts

Uber Geek


  #3187263 27-Jan-2024 13:10
I've got a Eufy Homebase 2 setup with Cam2 Pros for external (better night cmos) and Cam2Cs for internal due to their spotlight function plus I have the security add on pack.  After nearly 3 years, I have no real complaints... some niggles and annoyances but nothing that stops the system recording when it is supposed to and alarming as required.  I like the fact that I can set the outside cameras to notify as a default and then alarmed when out so I always know when someone is on the grounds.

 

I'm going to upgrade to a Homebase 3 with the Cam3s before I go abroad because they are a better camera with better sensors etc.

