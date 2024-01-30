Hi all,



Sorry if this sounds like a basic question, I've searched on here and Mr Google isn't playing very nice.



Can anyone recommend a powerbank that is 5v 1A?

I've found a couple but they're $45 for small mah. If I'm spending $50 I'd like the option of charging other devices as well.



Here's why



I've recently acquired a tent that has integrated lighting, but when I used my current powerbank (old anker) it would only work for a couple of minutes before needing reconnecting again.

I've since found out that the tent lights require 5v 1A, but the powerbankn is minimum 2, not recognising enough draw and disconnecting.



I've seen new Ankers have a trickle charge for low input devices, but from what I've read this turns off after 2 hours.



Any suggestions or recommendations please?

Thanks in advance



