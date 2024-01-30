Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
33coupe

949 posts

Ultimate Geek


#311596 30-Jan-2024 09:08
Hi all,

Sorry if this sounds like a basic question, I've searched on here and Mr Google isn't playing very nice.

Can anyone recommend a powerbank that is 5v 1A?
I've found a couple but they're $45 for small mah. If I'm spending $50 I'd like the option of charging other devices as well.

Here's why

I've recently acquired a tent that has integrated lighting, but when I used my current powerbank (old anker) it would only work for a couple of minutes before needing reconnecting again.
I've since found out that the tent lights require 5v 1A, but the powerbankn is minimum 2, not recognising enough draw and disconnecting.

I've seen new Ankers have a trickle charge for low input devices, but from what I've read this turns off after 2 hours.

Any suggestions or recommendations please?
Thanks in advance

wellygary
7456 posts

Uber Geek


  #3188290 30-Jan-2024 09:30
5V 1 Amp is a pretty universal USB load that I would expect most power banks to work at...

 

  I suspect that the tent lights may be drawing way less than that which is causing the problem... do you have anyway to actually check the load?

 
 
 
 

33coupe

949 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3188292 30-Jan-2024 09:38
wellygary:

5V 1 Amp is a pretty universal USB load that I would expect most power banks to work at...


  I suspect that the tent lights may be drawing way less than that which is causing the problem... do you have anyway to actually check the load?



Oh yep I didn't think of that thanks. I found the tent manual online and it only says use powerbank not exceeding 5v 1A.

Unfortunately I have no way of testing its draw though

mrdrifter
532 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3188293 30-Jan-2024 09:42
I suspect what you need for the tent is a 'dumb' powerbank. Lot's of the newer ones I believe have circuits for charging handshake etc... that ensures they are running optimally, the LED lights won't be sending a handshake, so the powerbank will switch off. Most powerbanks will be 5v, the Amp rating shouldn't matter as long as it's above one as the LED's will only draw what they can use. 



wellygary
7456 posts

Uber Geek


  #3188295 30-Jan-2024 09:55
Make yourself a USB "Condom" and see if that works....

 

No, its not as bad as you think...

 

Get a USB A to USB A cable ( M-F) and disable  the two centre pins (covering the copper strips with a bit of tape will do it) 

 

This will only allow the power pins ( the edge ones) to connect, 

 

It might help .. it might not...

 

https://www.zdnet.com/article/flying-this-weekend-this-6-usb-condom-will-protect-your-data-from-suspicious-outlets/

 

Such Data pin blockers are very useful if you have to plug into USB ports you are not sure about - ( on public transport etc) 

