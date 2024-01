noroad: For $150/year all the Ring devices in my office have unlimited cloud storage and devices, this is a bargan IMHO. I have local storage on my Arlo's at home and don't see any significant advantage to it. I do however have fully redundant internet at both places.

I have to say I feel the same - Ring just seems really easy. I just wanted to know if there was something I was missing. I know people seem to have issues with cloud storage but as it's all external it really doesn't bother me that much.