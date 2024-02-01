Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Ambiclimate shutting down
CokemonZ

945 posts

Ultimate Geek


#311613 1-Feb-2024 11:06
Send private message quote this post

So I got this email today saying Ambiclimate are shutting down: An Emotional Farewell: Important Update on Termination of Ambi Climate – Ambi Labs

 

Pretty annoyed as I only got them mid 2022 at $95 each.

 

Doesn't look like they will be made to work offline unfortunately. That would actually be fine for me - while I used the smart stuff it was only for about 3 months - the rest was more of a timer/trigger function.

 

So what are my options here? Purchased in NZ so their compensation program likely won't apply - even then only 25% back.

 

I guess I could go to the retailer - seems a bit unfair tbh - was not their fault at all.

Create new topic
amanzi
Amanzi
1160 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3189275 1-Feb-2024 14:51
Send private message quote this post

I'm no lawyer, but I would have the CGA would help here, which means you should be able to get a refund or replacement from the retailer. Might not feel fair, but that's probably your only way of getting help.

 

Sucks though - and provides further evidence why cloud-based smart home solutions are not a good idea.

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
floydbloke
3208 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3189281 1-Feb-2024 15:04
Send private message quote this post

CokemonZ:

 

I guess I could go to the retailer - seems a bit unfair tbh - was not their fault at all.

 

 

Entirely fair.  They sold you a product that wasn't durable.  Their job to put it right.




My wife says I never listen to her...or something like that.

CamH
468 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3189295 1-Feb-2024 15:21
Send private message quote this post

Yeah I'd go to the retailer. It would be reasonable to expect that the item is usable for more than 2 years. I'm not lawyer but would suspect this would fall under CGA and you should receive a full refund or a similar replacement.







boosacnoodle
688 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3189459 1-Feb-2024 21:03
Send private message quote this post

This would be analogous to a car manufacturer selling you a car that required special oil then the oil to use that car was not available after two years. Sure you still have a car, but cannot use it.

CokemonZ

945 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3189462 1-Feb-2024 21:07
Send private message quote this post

Yeah - I guess this is what the cga is for then.

They may also have more avenues with the company/distributor.

Still, preferred option - still had them.

So good, especially as they understood if you used the remote and kept working.

boosacnoodle
688 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3189463 1-Feb-2024 21:10
Send private message quote this post

Wait, is this a joke? This is just an IR blaster for your AC that's cloud connected? Get a $16 broadlink - job done - and all local too.

CokemonZ

945 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3189473 1-Feb-2024 21:22
Send private message quote this post

It was a lot more than that.

It's dead now so not going to pitch it, but I was very happy with the device and had moved away from tuya it blasters for it.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Galaxy AI Transforms the new Galaxy S24 Series
Posted 18-Jan-2024 07:00

D-Link launches AI-Powered Aquila Pro M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems
Posted 17-Jan-2024 20:02

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 