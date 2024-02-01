So I got this email today saying Ambiclimate are shutting down: An Emotional Farewell: Important Update on Termination of Ambi Climate – Ambi Labs

Pretty annoyed as I only got them mid 2022 at $95 each.

Doesn't look like they will be made to work offline unfortunately. That would actually be fine for me - while I used the smart stuff it was only for about 3 months - the rest was more of a timer/trigger function.

So what are my options here? Purchased in NZ so their compensation program likely won't apply - even then only 25% back.

I guess I could go to the retailer - seems a bit unfair tbh - was not their fault at all.