I want to get a Schlage Resolute smart lock into Home Assistant.

There is a new Schlage Integration in HA, which I thought was exactly what I needed. However, Schlage appears to have different bridges, platforms, apps and APIs in different regions, and with different lock models. As a result, using the standard HA Schlage Integration, my credentials that work on the Schlage Breeze App and website don't work. I suspect the Schlage HA integration is specific to a platform that isn't one that the Schlage Resolute / Breeze App / BZ100 bridge uses, which I think may be AU and NZ only.

Question: Does anyone have an AU/NZ Schlage lock that uses the Schlage Breeze App / platform working in HA? It looks like the specific models are Omnia, eGO, and Resolute. I would dearly like to get mine working, but it looks like it needs an AU/NZ specific integration to be developed...