Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Schlage lock into Home Assistant
ashtonaut

596 posts

Ultimate Geek


#311624 1-Feb-2024 20:22
Send private message

I want to get a Schlage Resolute smart lock into Home Assistant.

 

There is a new Schlage Integration in HA, which I thought was exactly what I needed. However, Schlage appears to have different bridges, platforms, apps and APIs in different regions, and with different lock models. As a result, using the standard HA Schlage Integration, my credentials that work on the Schlage Breeze App and website don't work. I suspect the Schlage HA integration is specific to a platform that isn't one that the Schlage Resolute / Breeze App / BZ100 bridge uses, which I think may be AU and NZ only.

 

Question: Does anyone have an AU/NZ Schlage lock that uses the Schlage Breeze App / platform working in HA? It looks like the specific models are Omnia, eGO, and Resolute. I would dearly like to get mine working, but it looks like it needs an AU/NZ specific integration to be developed...

Create new topic
ashtonaut

596 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3189478 1-Feb-2024 21:56
Send private message quote this post

OK, I think I've got this sorted.

 

For anyone who might stumble upon this thread in the future, it turns out that the Schlage BZ100 Wifi Bridge (which retails anywhere up to an eye-watering $360) is actually nothing more than a TTLock G2 Wifi Gateway, which can be had for about $25 on Aliexpress...

 

I managed to pair the BZ100 to the TTLock iOS app, which (unsurprisingly) has an identical (but re-branded) UI to the Schlage Breeze app (and also looks the same as the E-Lok app, which makes sense as this also uses the TTLock platform).

 

I'm pretty confident this means that the Schlage Resolute lock / BZ100 Wifi Bridge use the TTLock platform, which has an unofficial Home Assistant Integration via HACS and the TTLock API.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Galaxy AI Transforms the new Galaxy S24 Series
Posted 18-Jan-2024 07:00

D-Link launches AI-Powered Aquila Pro M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems
Posted 17-Jan-2024 20:02

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 