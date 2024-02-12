Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Help needed firing Home Assistant automation using an event
peejayw

1742 posts

Uber Geek


#311755 12-Feb-2024 10:14
Send private message quote this post

I am trying to use an Aqara Zigbee Vibration sensor to monitor a letterbox door opening.

 

LHA only exposes a vibration sensor, not the tilt sensor I need to use.

 

If I listen to zha_events I can see two events I could possibly use........

 

event_type: zha_event
data:
  device_ieee: 00:15:8d:00:09:d3:44:20
  unique_id: 00:15:8d:00:09:d3:44:20:1:0x0500
  device_id: b5f6a6803fe24e090ff5a333a71ca516
  endpoint_id: 1
  cluster_id: 1280
  command: current_orientation
  args:
    rawValueX: 111
    rawValueY: 64613
    rawValueZ: 146
    X: 0
    "Y": 90
    Z: 0
  params: {}
origin: LOCAL
time_fired: "2024-02-11T20:53:42.656317+00:00"
context:
  id: 01HPCZ4ZM01YP8X1W1SGA16A7X
  parent_id: null
  user_id: null

 

and

 

event_type: zha_event
data:
  device_ieee: 00:15:8d:00:09:d3:44:20
  unique_id: 00:15:8d:00:09:d3:44:20:1:0x0500
  device_id: b5f6a6803fe24e090ff5a333a71ca516
  endpoint_id: 1
  cluster_id: 1280
  command: Tilt
  args:
    degrees: 113
  params: {}
origin: LOCAL
time_fired: "2024-02-11T20:53:38.470496+00:00"
context:
  id: 01HPCZ4VH6JMDV6DZGMM5090XE
  parent_id: null
  user_id: null

 

In Automations I can select Manual Event as a trigger and then I have to provide Event Type and Event Data, this is where I am totally lost, what do I need to put in here?
Thanks.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

Create new topic
allio
866 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3194224 12-Feb-2024 10:32
Send private message quote this post

It's probably possible but what you're trying to do is the hardest task to accomplish in HA (in my experience). Unless you're an absolute regex whizz you really want to use states rather than events wherever possible.

 

Have you tried using zigbee2mqtt instead of ZHA? It looks like it will properly expose the tilt measurements as states. Then you can do a straightforward "angle of sensor X > Y" automation.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
peejayw

1742 posts

Uber Geek


  #3194227 12-Feb-2024 10:37
Send private message quote this post

No I havent tried it, only ZHA. I have quite a few zigbee devices set up under ZHA, is it possible to install Z2MQTT alongside ZHA nad just use for this sensor? Then if everything looks good I could convert my other devices bit by bit.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

allio
866 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3194243 12-Feb-2024 11:16
Send private message quote this post

You certainly can't use them simultaneously unless you have two different coordinators. You'd have to fully disable ZHA before installing and using Z2M. But there shouldn't be any problem with doing that, and if Z2M doesn't solve your problem it would be easy enough to just reenable ZHA and be back where you were.

 

Just make sure you take a fresh backup before you start fiddling.



huckster
727 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3194296 12-Feb-2024 12:33
Send private message quote this post

Reddit says there is a Device tilted automation trigger?

peejayw

1742 posts

Uber Geek


  #3194324 12-Feb-2024 13:57
Send private message quote this post

I assume in that example he is using z2mqtt because ZHA (at least for me) does not expose a tilt sensor, only a vibration sensor.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Seagate Skyhawk AI 24TB Elevates Edge Security Capacity and Performance
Posted 9-Feb-2024 17:18

GoPro Releases Quik Desktop App for macOS and Introduces Premium+ Subscription Tier
Posted 9-Feb-2024 17:14

Ring Introduces New Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro
Posted 9-Feb-2024 16:51

Galaxy AI Transforms the new Galaxy S24 Series
Posted 18-Jan-2024 07:00

D-Link launches AI-Powered Aquila Pro M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems
Posted 17-Jan-2024 20:02

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 