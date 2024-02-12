I am trying to use an Aqara Zigbee Vibration sensor to monitor a letterbox door opening.
LHA only exposes a vibration sensor, not the tilt sensor I need to use.
If I listen to zha_events I can see two events I could possibly use........
event_type: zha_event
data:
device_ieee: 00:15:8d:00:09:d3:44:20
unique_id: 00:15:8d:00:09:d3:44:20:1:0x0500
device_id: b5f6a6803fe24e090ff5a333a71ca516
endpoint_id: 1
cluster_id: 1280
command: current_orientation
args:
rawValueX: 111
rawValueY: 64613
rawValueZ: 146
X: 0
"Y": 90
Z: 0
params: {}
origin: LOCAL
time_fired: "2024-02-11T20:53:42.656317+00:00"
context:
id: 01HPCZ4ZM01YP8X1W1SGA16A7X
parent_id: null
user_id: null
and
event_type: zha_event
data:
device_ieee: 00:15:8d:00:09:d3:44:20
unique_id: 00:15:8d:00:09:d3:44:20:1:0x0500
device_id: b5f6a6803fe24e090ff5a333a71ca516
endpoint_id: 1
cluster_id: 1280
command: Tilt
args:
degrees: 113
params: {}
origin: LOCAL
time_fired: "2024-02-11T20:53:38.470496+00:00"
context:
id: 01HPCZ4VH6JMDV6DZGMM5090XE
parent_id: null
user_id: null
In Automations I can select Manual Event as a trigger and then I have to provide Event Type and Event Data, this is where I am totally lost, what do I need to put in here?
Thanks.