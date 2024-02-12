I am trying to use an Aqara Zigbee Vibration sensor to monitor a letterbox door opening.

LHA only exposes a vibration sensor, not the tilt sensor I need to use.

If I listen to zha_events I can see two events I could possibly use........

event_type: zha_event

data:

device_ieee: 00:15:8d:00:09:d3:44:20

unique_id: 00:15:8d:00:09:d3:44:20:1:0x0500

device_id: b5f6a6803fe24e090ff5a333a71ca516

endpoint_id: 1

cluster_id: 1280

command: current_orientation

args:

rawValueX: 111

rawValueY: 64613

rawValueZ: 146

X: 0

"Y": 90

Z: 0

params: {}

origin: LOCAL

time_fired: "2024-02-11T20:53:42.656317+00:00"

context:

id: 01HPCZ4ZM01YP8X1W1SGA16A7X

parent_id: null

user_id: null

and

event_type: zha_event

data:

device_ieee: 00:15:8d:00:09:d3:44:20

unique_id: 00:15:8d:00:09:d3:44:20:1:0x0500

device_id: b5f6a6803fe24e090ff5a333a71ca516

endpoint_id: 1

cluster_id: 1280

command: Tilt

args:

degrees: 113

params: {}

origin: LOCAL

time_fired: "2024-02-11T20:53:38.470496+00:00"

context:

id: 01HPCZ4VH6JMDV6DZGMM5090XE

parent_id: null

user_id: null

In Automations I can select Manual Event as a trigger and then I have to provide Event Type and Event Data, this is where I am totally lost, what do I need to put in here?

Thanks.