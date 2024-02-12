Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Another Home Assistant automation question.
peejayw

1745 posts

Uber Geek


#311760 12-Feb-2024 14:00
How would I go about producing an automation that will turn on a switch every second day at a set time? Thanks.




 

amanzi
Amanzi
1164 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3194331 12-Feb-2024 14:09
Editing this post to remove the faulty AI-generated code...

 

This automation should work - although it will still need to be tested.

 

alias: Turn on switch every second day at 8 PM
 
description: ""
 
trigger:
 
  - platform: time
 
    at: "20:00:00"
 
condition:
 
  - condition: template
 
    value_template: "{{ now().day % 2 == 0 }}"
 
action:
 
  - service: switch.turn_on
 
    target:
 
      entity_id: switch.your_switch_entity_id
 
    data: {}
 
mode: single

 

 

 
 
 
 

peejayw

1745 posts

Uber Geek


  #3194332 12-Feb-2024 14:16
Thats impressive, AI at work. Will try and let you know. Thanks.




 

amanzi
Amanzi
1164 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3194334 12-Feb-2024 14:21
The only downside to this approach is that it will only match dates that are divisible by 2, e.g. 2nd, 4th, 6th, 8th, etc. If you wanted it to trigger on odd days instead, then you'd need to use a template condition type with: {{ (now().day % 2) == 1 }}



peejayw

1745 posts

Uber Geek


  #3194354 12-Feb-2024 14:48
I tried that suggestion, got the following error message......

 

 

 

Message malformed: extra keys not allowed @ data['days']




 

amanzi
Amanzi
1164 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3194360 12-Feb-2024 15:13
Ah - interesting. Looks like the time-pattern doesn't support "days". The Google AI is not that impressive :-)

 

Try use the "template" conditional instead:

 

alias: Turn on switch every second day at 8 PM
 
description: ""
 
trigger:
 
  - platform: time
 
    at: "20:00:00"
 
condition:
 
  - condition: template
 
    value_template: "{{ now().day % 2 == 0 }}"
 
action:
 
  - service: switch.turn_on
 
    target:
 
      entity_id: switch.your_switch_entity_id
 
    data: {}
 
mode: single
 

 

 

peejayw

1745 posts

Uber Geek


  #3194372 12-Feb-2024 15:50
Thanks, tried that with the same error message as before.




 

amanzi
Amanzi
1164 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3194377 12-Feb-2024 16:09
That might be an issue on your side. I tried the above code in my Home Assistant and it loaded up fine. Should look something like this:

 



SpookyAwol
612 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3194379 12-Feb-2024 16:17
Instead of messing around with days, you could just use a boolean helper.

Day 1, If boolean off, set boolean to true, turn on lights.

 

Day 2, if boolean true, turn off

peejayw

1745 posts

Uber Geek


  #3194380 12-Feb-2024 16:18
OK, so instead of entering as yaml I used the visual editor and copied from your screenshot and that was accepted without errors.

 

So all going well it should not trip tomorrow and turn on Wednesday, will advise.

 

Thanks so much for your help.




 

eluSiveNZ
171 posts

Master Geek


  #3194384 12-Feb-2024 16:29
Would it be easier to create a calendar event (within the Home Assistant calendar) set to repeat every second day, and use that as the trigger in the automation?

peejayw

1745 posts

Uber Geek


  #3194385 12-Feb-2024 16:33
SpookyAwol:

 

Instead of messing around with days, you could just use a boolean helper.

 

 

I need to brush up on my booleans 😬




 

pih

pih
572 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3194389 12-Feb-2024 16:52
Down side of the suggested response is that on months with odd numbers of days (29/31) you'll get the automation triggering either twice in a row (triggering on odd days) or not triggering for 2 days (of triggering on even days). The boolean toggle might work better but won't remember your "schedule" if it's disabled/skipped for a day. If you really want to make sure it sticks to a fixed day-on-day-off schedule, do it based on epoch instead. Something like this (also AI generated, untested):


value_template: "{{ (now() - as_datetime('19700101T00Z')).days % 2 == 0 }}"

neb

neb
8973 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3194410 12-Feb-2024 18:27
Sort of a meta-question but it does apply to the above, does anyone know why HA tries to use a markup language as a scripting language? If I was going to script something for automation, YAML is pretty much the last tool I'd reach for, every single thing you want to do with HA becomes an awkwardly painful exercise in lateral thinking as you try and guess how you'd express something like a control loop using a mechanism that can't do that but can only do markup.

