How would I go about producing an automation that will turn on a switch every second day at a set time? Thanks.
Editing this post to remove the faulty AI-generated code...
This automation should work - although it will still need to be tested.
alias: Turn on switch every second day at 8 PM
description: ""
trigger:
- platform: time
at: "20:00:00"
condition:
- condition: template
value_template: "{{ now().day % 2 == 0 }}"
action:
- service: switch.turn_on
target:
entity_id: switch.your_switch_entity_id
data: {}
mode: single
Thats impressive, AI at work. Will try and let you know. Thanks.
The only downside to this approach is that it will only match dates that are divisible by 2, e.g. 2nd, 4th, 6th, 8th, etc. If you wanted it to trigger on odd days instead, then you'd need to use a template condition type with: {{ (now().day % 2) == 1 }}
I tried that suggestion, got the following error message......
Message malformed: extra keys not allowed @ data['days']
Ah - interesting. Looks like the time-pattern doesn't support "days". The Google AI is not that impressive :-)
Try use the "template" conditional instead:
alias: Turn on switch every second day at 8 PM
description: ""
trigger:
- platform: time
at: "20:00:00"
condition:
- condition: template
value_template: "{{ now().day % 2 == 0 }}"
action:
- service: switch.turn_on
target:
entity_id: switch.your_switch_entity_id
data: {}
mode: single
Thanks, tried that with the same error message as before.
That might be an issue on your side. I tried the above code in my Home Assistant and it loaded up fine. Should look something like this:
Instead of messing around with days, you could just use a boolean helper.
Day 1, If boolean off, set boolean to true, turn on lights.
Day 2, if boolean true, turn off
OK, so instead of entering as yaml I used the visual editor and copied from your screenshot and that was accepted without errors.
So all going well it should not trip tomorrow and turn on Wednesday, will advise.
Thanks so much for your help.
Would it be easier to create a calendar event (within the Home Assistant calendar) set to repeat every second day, and use that as the trigger in the automation?
SpookyAwol:
Instead of messing around with days, you could just use a boolean helper.
I need to brush up on my booleans 😬
Down side of the suggested response is that on months with odd numbers of days (29/31) you'll get the automation triggering either twice in a row (triggering on odd days) or not triggering for 2 days (of triggering on even days). The boolean toggle might work better but won't remember your "schedule" if it's disabled/skipped for a day. If you really want to make sure it sticks to a fixed day-on-day-off schedule, do it based on epoch instead. Something like this (also AI generated, untested):
value_template: "{{ (now() - as_datetime('19700101T00Z')).days % 2 == 0 }}"