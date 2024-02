Ah - interesting. Looks like the time-pattern doesn't support "days". The Google AI is not that impressive :-)

Try use the "template" conditional instead:

alias: Turn on switch every second day at 8 PM description: "" trigger: - platform: time at: "20:00:00" condition: - condition: template value_template: "{{ now().day % 2 == 0 }}" action: - service: switch.turn_on target: entity_id: switch.your_switch_entity_id data: {} mode: single