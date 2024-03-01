johno1234:

I've been slowly sucked into the Apple ecosystem, now including Homekit. I know, I know. I was powerless to resist.

Started with a garage door opener, but now have some other bits and pieces that are non homekit that I would like to add. I can see two bridging options, homebridge and HOOBS but have a problem with both.

Homekit repository appears to be unavailable. Following the instructions I get to this:

sudo apt-get install homebridge

Which results in:

E: Unable to locate package homebridge

I've searched but found no resolution to this.

HOOBS looks like it would work for me, but it seems to come only as an image or preloaded device. I want to add this to the pi that also does other stuff such as pi-hole and don't want to accumulate one pi device per service.

Would it be possible to install HOOBS on an existing pi-hole? I couldn't see any alternative to just putting a whole image on.

Or any other bridges to get my old devices onto homekit?

Cheers

JohnO