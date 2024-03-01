Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Homekit bridge options
johno1234

2731 posts

Uber Geek


#311958 1-Mar-2024 08:10
Send private message

I've been slowly sucked into the Apple ecosystem, now including Homekit. I know, I know. I was powerless to resist.

 

Started with a garage door opener, but now have some other bits and pieces that are non homekit that I would like to add. I can see two bridging options, homebridge and HOOBS but have a problem with both.

 

Homekit repository appears to be unavailable. Following the instructions I get to this:

 

sudo apt-get install homebridge

 

Which results in:

 

E: Unable to locate package homebridge

 

I've searched but found no resolution to this.

 

HOOBS looks like it would work for me, but it seems to come only as an image or preloaded device. I want to add this to the pi that also does other stuff such as pi-hole and don't want to accumulate one pi device per service.

 

Would it be possible to install HOOBS on an existing pi-hole? I couldn't see any alternative to just putting a whole image on.

 

Or any other bridges to get my old devices onto homekit?

 

Cheers

 

JohnO

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
davidcole
6018 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3201909 1-Mar-2024 10:00
Send private message

I use homebridge, (and homekit as part of homeassitant).  But if you don;t want/need all of hojeassistant, then I'd persist with homebridge.

 

I run a docker version of homebridge.  It's just a nodejs app I believe. So expect you could install nodejs then install homebridge from that (sorry, I've never done it baremetal).

 

Tried this: Install Homebridge on Debian or Ubuntu Linux · homebridge/homebridge Wiki (github.com)

 

 




Previously known as psycik

Home Assistant: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, Home Assistant with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Shelly Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Server Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using MergerFS, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Proxmox Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 22.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com Sharesies Trakt.TV Sharesight 

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
johno1234

2731 posts

Uber Geek


  #3201917 1-Mar-2024 10:23
Send private message

OK the docker option sounds like a good plan, thanks. In the past I've found docker a bit obscure and mystifying (was running HA under it)... but for something as "appliance" as homebridge it should be fine.

 

Was following that exact URL but it breaks down on the apt-get install - the package is not found.

 

 

davidcole
6018 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3201919 1-Mar-2024 10:26
Send private message

johno1234:

 

OK the docker option sounds like a good plan, thanks. In the past I've found docker a bit obscure and mystifying (was running HA under it)... but for something as "appliance" as homebridge it should be fine.

 

Was following that exact URL but it breaks down on the apt-get install - the package is not found.

 

 

 

 

and you've done this step?

 

echo "deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/homebridge.gpg] https://repo.homebridge.io stable main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/homebridge.list > /dev/null

 

 




Previously known as psycik

Home Assistant: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, Home Assistant with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Shelly Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Server Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using MergerFS, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Proxmox Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 22.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com Sharesies Trakt.TV Sharesight 



josephhinvest
1543 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3201926 1-Mar-2024 10:35
Send private message

I run Homebridge in docker on my Synology and it’s pretty solid. I don’t have a huge number of devices under Homebridge, mostly TP Link smart plugs.
I also run Scrypted, it links my old Swann IP camera DVR into HomeKit, and it works well.

Cheers,
Joseph

davidcole
6018 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3201927 1-Mar-2024 10:39
Send private message

Yeah docker is a lot to install though if you don’t have anything else for it,




Previously known as psycik

Home Assistant: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, Home Assistant with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Shelly Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Server Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using MergerFS, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Proxmox Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 22.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com Sharesies Trakt.TV Sharesight 

mdooher
Hmm, what to write...
1420 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3201990 1-Mar-2024 13:18
Send private message

I have an old raspberry Pi with wifi. I just stuck the homebridge image on it and plugged it in to power in an out of the way place. I use it as a way of linking my C-Bus wired house to the TP link smart plugs and allowing siri to control some c-bus stuff




Matthew

johno1234

2731 posts

Uber Geek


  #3202006 1-Mar-2024 13:55
Send private message

davidcole:

 

johno1234:

 

OK the docker option sounds like a good plan, thanks. In the past I've found docker a bit obscure and mystifying (was running HA under it)... but for something as "appliance" as homebridge it should be fine.

 

Was following that exact URL but it breaks down on the apt-get install - the package is not found.

 

 

 

 

and you've done this step?

 

echo "deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/homebridge.gpg] https://repo.homebridge.io stable main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/homebridge.list > /dev/null

 

 

 

 

Yep. 



johno1234

2731 posts

Uber Geek


  #3202007 1-Mar-2024 13:58
Send private message

Oh blardy hell I just re-ran the steps and now it's working! 

 

 

michaelmurfy
meow
13214 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3202014 1-Mar-2024 14:07
Send private message

@davidcole there are also a bunch of helper scripts if you run Proxmox: https://tteck.github.io/Proxmox/ 

 

They're pretty good and really lightweight too. Alternative to running it in Docker if you use Proxmox already.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Handle9
11236 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3202114 1-Mar-2024 15:55
Send private message

I use homeassistant as my primary platform and also as a bridge to Homekit. I used to run homebridge but found it clunky and a bit flaky. 

 

Home assistant is a much bigger platform and suits me better. YMMV.

davidcole
6018 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3202233 1-Mar-2024 20:10
Send private message

Yeah while I also use home assistant it’s much bigger than just homebridge. And there are things homebridge does better Like cameras.

I use a mix of both. Mostly the alarm is homebridge and media devices.

For simplicity if I just had a few devices and not a whole house plus automations, I’d choose home bridge.

If I wanted to start a whole house automation journey, I’d use home assistant




Previously known as psycik

Home Assistant: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, Home Assistant with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Shelly Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Server Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using MergerFS, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Proxmox Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 22.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com Sharesies Trakt.TV Sharesight 

Handle9
11236 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3202237 1-Mar-2024 20:34
Send private message

davidcole: Yeah while I also use home assistant it’s much bigger than just homebridge. And there are things homebridge does better Like cameras.

I use a mix of both. Mostly the alarm is homebridge and media devices.

For simplicity if I just had a few devices and not a whole house plus automations, I’d choose home bridge.

If I wanted to start a whole house automation journey, I’d use home assistant

 

I gave homebridge a go but most stuff I want has a home assistant integration. I also had a couple of homebridge intergrations that were a bit crap so that soured me on it.

 

Home assistant is my primary platform but it's nice to be able to use the apple home interface.

davidcole
6018 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3202238 1-Mar-2024 20:50
Send private message

Home assistant is my primary as well. I pass a subset to homekit (lights, alarm, garage door etc). So they’re Siri enabled. “Hey siri, turn off the rocket”. (Coffee machine)




Previously known as psycik

Home Assistant: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, Home Assistant with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Shelly Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Server Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using MergerFS, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Proxmox Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 22.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com Sharesies Trakt.TV Sharesight 

AKT

AKT
335 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3202255 1-Mar-2024 23:01
Send private message

I use HOOBS and you can definitely run other software on the same Pi (I have nodeRed running).

HTH

A

johno1234

2731 posts

Uber Geek


  #3202691 3-Mar-2024 12:42
Send private message

Inexpensive HOOBS box alternative:

 

https://www.athom.tech/home-bridge

 

 

 

 

 1 | 2
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright