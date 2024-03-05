I lost the 2 cup filter for our Sunbeam Barista Max machine. It is a 2 cup 58mm filter and I believe the part number is EM69108.
However I cannot find anyone with stock. I see various other 2 cup 58mm filters. Do they all have the same shape?
fyi Sunbeam suggested bigwarehouse.com.au who have it and ship free to NZ
Try espressoninja, they have a generic 58mm basket for $9.90
https://www.espressoninja.co.nz/product-category/parts/group-parts/
jonathan18: Yeah, baskets of the same size will fit in portafilters of the same size, so in your case another brand of 58mm basket will fit your Sunbeam portafilter.
One thing to note, from personal experience, is that choice of basket can have a substantial impact on extraction (just watch a few YT videos on this - it’s a rabbit hole that many appear to fall down! It does mean there are lots of different styles and designs to choose from). I bought a second portafilter (to be able to make two coffees quickly) which came with an aftermarket basket; it required a completely different grind to the original. Even after buying another original Breville basket, which is supposedly identical, there’s a slight difference. Obviously won’t affect you long-term if it’s your sole portafilter, but just something to be mindful of when you first start using it.
Edit: Oops, while you seem to have found the OEM basket, it’s worth noting that, if you do buy non-OEM, you can also get different sized baskets designed to take different volumes of beans. Some are designed to take 20g or even 22g, but I’d imagine your original was problably more like 18g or so.
Yes I can imagine this would be the case. The nature of the pinholes in the filter - diameter, spacing and surface coverage for a start. Then there's the single wall or dual wall question.
I just make a coffee and get to work in the morning. Everything else is a mystery to me.
johno1234:
Then there's the single wall or dual wall question.
There is no question. Single wall is the only way to go.