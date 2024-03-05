johno1234:



Yeah, baskets of the same size will fit in portafilters of the same size, so in your case another brand of 58mm basket will fit your Sunbeam portafilter.



One thing to note, from personal experience, is that choice of basket can have a substantial impact on extraction (just watch a few YT videos on this - it’s a rabbit hole that many appear to fall down! It does mean there are lots of different styles and designs to choose from). I bought a second portafilter (to be able to make two coffees quickly) which came with an aftermarket basket; it required a completely different grind to the original. Even after buying another original Breville basket, which is supposedly identical, there’s a slight difference. Obviously won’t affect you long-term if it’s your sole portafilter, but just something to be mindful of when you first start using it.



Edit: Oops, while you seem to have found the OEM basket, it’s worth noting that, if you do buy non-OEM, you can also get different sized baskets designed to take different volumes of beans. Some are designed to take 20g or even 22g, but I’d imagine your original was problably more like 18g or so.