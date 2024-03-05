Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Are espresso machine filters a standard form?
johno1234

2937 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2358


#311990 5-Mar-2024 12:25
Send private message

I lost the 2 cup filter for our Sunbeam Barista Max machine. It is a 2 cup 58mm filter and I believe the part number is EM69108.

 

However I cannot find anyone with stock. I see various other 2 cup 58mm filters. Do they all have the same shape?

 

 

Create new topic
johno1234

2937 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2358


  #3203364 5-Mar-2024 14:09
Send private message

fyi Sunbeam suggested bigwarehouse.com.au who have it and ship free to NZ 



jonathan18
7413 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2850

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3203386 5-Mar-2024 14:49
Send private message

Yeah, baskets of the same size will fit in portafilters of the same size, so in your case another brand of 58mm basket will fit your Sunbeam portafilter.

One thing to note, from personal experience, is that choice of basket can have a substantial impact on extraction (just watch a few YT videos on this - it’s a rabbit hole that many appear to fall down! It does mean there are lots of different styles and designs to choose from). I bought a second portafilter (to be able to make two coffees quickly) which came with an aftermarket basket; it required a completely different grind to the original. Even after buying another original Breville basket, which is supposedly identical, there’s a slight difference. Obviously won’t affect you long-term if it’s your sole portafilter, but just something to be mindful of when you first start using it.

Edit: Oops, while you seem to have found the OEM basket, it’s worth noting that, if you do buy non-OEM, you can also get different sized baskets designed to take different volumes of beans. Some are designed to take 20g or even 22g, but I’d imagine your original was problably more like 18g or so.

sen8or
1794 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1249


  #3203395 5-Mar-2024 15:11
Send private message

Try espressoninja, they have a generic 58mm basket for $9.90

 

https://www.espressoninja.co.nz/product-category/parts/group-parts/

 

 

 

 



johno1234

2937 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2358


  #3203421 5-Mar-2024 16:21
Send private message

jonathan18: Yeah, baskets of the same size will fit in portafilters of the same size, so in your case another brand of 58mm basket will fit your Sunbeam portafilter.

One thing to note, from personal experience, is that choice of basket can have a substantial impact on extraction (just watch a few YT videos on this - it’s a rabbit hole that many appear to fall down! It does mean there are lots of different styles and designs to choose from). I bought a second portafilter (to be able to make two coffees quickly) which came with an aftermarket basket; it required a completely different grind to the original. Even after buying another original Breville basket, which is supposedly identical, there’s a slight difference. Obviously won’t affect you long-term if it’s your sole portafilter, but just something to be mindful of when you first start using it.

Edit: Oops, while you seem to have found the OEM basket, it’s worth noting that, if you do buy non-OEM, you can also get different sized baskets designed to take different volumes of beans. Some are designed to take 20g or even 22g, but I’d imagine your original was problably more like 18g or so.

 

Yes I can imagine this would be the case. The nature of the pinholes in the filter - diameter, spacing and surface coverage for a start. Then there's the single wall or dual wall question. 

 

I just make a coffee and get to work in the morning. Everything else is a mystery to me.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Handle9
11540 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 8959

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3203510 5-Mar-2024 21:11
Send private message

johno1234:

 

Then there's the single wall or dual wall question. 

 

 

There is no question. Single wall is the only way to go.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 