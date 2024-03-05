Sorry for the basic nature of this question but I haven't been able to find the answer when searching.



My daughter dropped our tablet (Lenovo M10 plus if it helps), and the screen is now black.

It still turns on (as it vibrates), and when connected to a laptop the tablet is still a recognised device but I can't access any files on it.



I'm assuming it's just the screen/digitiser that needs replacing ($50 AliExpress), but before I do I was wondering if there was a way to know for sure it is the screen or not. Wouldn't want to waste $50.



Does anyone know anything else or other ways I can check?



Thanks



(I have contents insurance but excess is $250)