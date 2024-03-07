Hi all - I'm sure we can all work out what this does:
and at the price, my Dad is going to get it so he can have his partner do the gardening with a panic button around her wrist. You can bet I am going to be the one setting it up and making sure the app alerts work to his iPhone and I have no doubt it will work reasonably well BUT.
It's a cloud service and I know I have to beg Tuya every 6-8 months to re-enable my energy monitoring from their smart plugs instead of buying an API plan from them - plus of course if they decide to turn off/deprecate this service then it's useless.
Does anyone know of any local/better options for this? The requirements are:
- Range of panic button to central site is less than 50 metres, current dumb 433 Mhz button works well.
- My dad wants an alert to his cellphone in addition to the local alarm going off - in case he's in the garage or even not at home at the time - so app based or even SMS would be great
- Dad's partner lacks the fine motor control to use a smartphone so asking her to carry a smartphone out to do gardening is a total non starter - it needs to be a simple to press panic button she can wear on her wrist or around her neck.
Thoughts? Happy to spend much more than $46+10 shipping for something that's going to be more reliable than the above.
Cheers - N