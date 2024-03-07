Hi all - I'm sure we can all work out what this does:

and at the price, my Dad is going to get it so he can have his partner do the gardening with a panic button around her wrist. You can bet I am going to be the one setting it up and making sure the app alerts work to his iPhone and I have no doubt it will work reasonably well BUT.

It's a cloud service and I know I have to beg Tuya every 6-8 months to re-enable my energy monitoring from their smart plugs instead of buying an API plan from them - plus of course if they decide to turn off/deprecate this service then it's useless.

Does anyone know of any local/better options for this? The requirements are:

Range of panic button to central site is less than 50 metres, current dumb 433 Mhz button works well.

My dad wants an alert to his cellphone in addition to the local alarm going off - in case he's in the garage or even not at home at the time - so app based or even SMS would be great

Dad's partner lacks the fine motor control to use a smartphone so asking her to carry a smartphone out to do gardening is a total non starter - it needs to be a simple to press panic button she can wear on her wrist or around her neck.

Thoughts? Happy to spend much more than $46+10 shipping for something that's going to be more reliable than the above.

Cheers - N