Panic button with app alerts for elderly relative?
Talkiet

4796 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3889

Trusted

#312010 7-Mar-2024 14:44
Hi all - I'm sure we can all work out what this does:

 

 

 

 

and at the price, my Dad is going to get it so he can have his partner do the gardening with a panic button around her wrist. You can bet I am going to be the one setting it up and making sure the app alerts work to his iPhone and I have no doubt it will work reasonably well BUT.

 

It's a cloud service and I know I have to beg Tuya every 6-8 months to re-enable my energy monitoring from their smart plugs instead of buying an API plan from them - plus of course if they decide to turn off/deprecate this service then it's useless.

 

Does anyone know of any local/better options for this? The requirements are:

 

  • Range of panic button to central site is less than 50 metres, current dumb 433 Mhz button works well.
  • My dad wants an alert to his cellphone in addition to the local alarm going off - in case he's in the garage or even not at home at the time - so app based or even SMS would be great
  • Dad's partner lacks the fine motor control to use a smartphone so asking her to carry a smartphone out to do gardening is a total non starter - it needs to be a simple to press panic button she can wear on her wrist or around her neck.

Thoughts? Happy to spend much more than $46+10 shipping for something that's going to be more reliable than the above.

 

Cheers - N

 

 




ANglEAUT
2349 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 747

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3204154 7-Mar-2024 15:29
Watching this thread ...




scuwp
3900 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2471


  #3204199 7-Mar-2024 17:54
St John's medical alarm?  Expensive over time though. especially for the mobile version.    




davidcole
6057 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1432

Trusted

  #3204270 7-Mar-2024 20:18
scuwp:

St John's medical alarm?  Expensive over time though. especially for the mobile version.    



I was going to suggest this. I thought they were free for seniors. I know mum doesn’t pay for one .




scuwp
3900 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2471


  #3204314 7-Mar-2024 22:22
davidcole:
scuwp:

 

St John's medical alarm?  Expensive over time though. especially for the mobile version.    

 



I was going to suggest this. I thought they were free for seniors. I know mum doesn’t pay for one .

 

MSD might pay for one.  You have to apply and get medical certificates etc.  They will only pay for the basic in-home one though @ $20 per week, the mobile one is more expensive. Just doing this now for an elderly relative.  Its a bit of a painful process, been waiting 4 weeks so far for a decision.  




SATTV
1652 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 630

ID Verified

  #3204320 7-Mar-2024 22:37
I got my wife one of these as we could not get funding for a St john Medical alarm.

 

https://www.loneworkeralarms.co.nz/

 

It works well, if you have a fall it will say that it has detected a fall and will call for help in 

 

5

 

4

 

3

 

2

 

1

 

Then call the first number on the list, if no reply second number and so on, it can act as a speaker phone and can even program it to call 111

 

You can hit the button yourself of course.

 

John




MyFriendAutism
324 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 96

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3204322 7-Mar-2024 22:48
davidcole:
scuwp:

 

St John's medical alarm?  Expensive over time though. especially for the mobile version.    

 



I was going to suggest this. I thought they were free for seniors. I know mum doesn’t pay for one .

 

Correct. Seniors with health issues pay nothing. My parents had the phone version then switched to the mobile version @ zero cost to them.

mattwnz
20259 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4524


  #3204328 8-Mar-2024 01:29
scuwp:

 

St John's medical alarm?  Expensive over time though. especially for the mobile version.    

 

 

 

 

My grandma had one of these and it didn't help her in the end. Partly because she didn't have it on her all the time due to it not being comfortable for her. The apple watch system could be an option due to the way it can detect falls and doesn't need someone to press a button. One of the biggest issues for elderly in their own home alone are falls beucase they will likely break something. 

 
 
 
 

ANglEAUT
2349 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 747

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3204379 8-Mar-2024 10:13
scuwp:

 

St John's medical alarm?  Expensive over time though. especially for the mobile version.    

 

 

https://www.stjohn.org.nz/medical-alarms/medical-alarms/

 

 




richms
28345 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 9326

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3204416 8-Mar-2024 11:13
Bunnings also sell a tuya based alarm but its more than the aliexpress one. But quicker and can return if its not what you want easier.

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/arlec-grid-connect-smart-bedside-assist-light-kit_p0205213

 

 




