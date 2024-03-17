Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Where do Dahua video feeds go to get to the app?

I've got a Dahua (legit, not Aliexpress) NVR that I use via the DMSS app and I'm trying to set up firewall rules to avoid false alarms from devices sending suspicious amounts of traffic outside the network. For most stuff it's pretty simple, device X is expected to send up to Y MB of traffic to this server, however with the NVR it sends stuff all over the place, dyn.cust.vf.net.nz addresses, vdsl.sparkbb.co.nz addresses, and some random IP blocks in Sydney. Viewing the video via the DMSS app then connects to the same IP address to grab the video, I'm assuming it's some sort of P2P mechanism, does anyone know what's going on here? If it is P2P and I'm one of the P's I'll VLAN it off even more than it already is.

I've got legit Dahua, from AliExpress, either way I wouldn't trust it on my main network while also connected to the internet.

IIRC it was trying to connect to an AWS host and Alibaba cloud.

It certainly was not connecting to anything local.

 
 
 
 

Don’t allow it to talk to the world at all. Your only means of connecting to it or anything at all on your home network should never be done with pin holes. Instead use a VPN.




MadEngineer: Don’t allow it to talk to the world at all.

 

 

At which point the app stops working, which mostly defeats the whole point of having the thing.



Hence why they mentioned VPN. 

Which still won't work if they're using a P2P mechanism, which is why I was asking if anyone knew the details of what they're doing.

Notifications require it have internet access. If you block some and not all things trying to stop it from talking to weird places they will just decide that the cloud is unreachable and not even try to send anything out anymore.

 

 




Time to selfhost your own NVR solution and firewall of a subnet for your cameras.



Do you not recall how you set the NVR up on the app of your phone? Eg did you scan a QR code?

Set up a VPN on your home network of your chosen flavour
Disable p2p in the nvr settings (eg “P2P SETTING” depending on model)
In the Dahua app add the NVR using its local address with your phone on wifi that can access the NVR
Disconnect your phone from wifi, connect to your vpn, test that you can access the nvr.

From memory there’s an old NVR hack that relies on the device detecting if you’re on a” local” ip address to reset the admin login. The hack however could be trivially implemented by having the browser report to the NVR that you’ve accessed it through a local (non-routable) IP. Just one example of how vulnerable these things are.




It may be getting missed here among the strong ways that were recommended don'ts?, But the major sales point these days isn't barebones cameras you pinhole and expose to the internet to look at sometimes.

It seems to be push api and realtime alerting/snapshots sent to management apps on your behalf across cloud networks the providers stand up. Merged in with apple construct etc.

You're trusting their cloud is secure sure, but seems that was the trade off to all the bad rap. And needing to setup separate email alerting, jump on a VPN. Then try using the interface remotely.

Movement when not home? Ping. There's movement. Here's an included screenshot your camera included for you and link to upnp back down the pipe to your nvr got to us on for playback.

Given hes monitoring this traffic should soon tell if it was doing strange stuff accessing it from outside.

Then you don't get instant notifications and alerts any more, which again negates the major benefit of having the cameras.

 

 

This is why I asked "does anyone know what, if any, issues are involved in having the Dahua system manage it" rather than "how do I securely access the NVR remotely".

