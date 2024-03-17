

It may be getting missed here among the strong ways that were recommended don'ts?, But the major sales point these days isn't barebones cameras you pinhole and expose to the internet to look at sometimes.



It seems to be push api and realtime alerting/snapshots sent to management apps on your behalf across cloud networks the providers stand up. Merged in with apple construct etc.



You're trusting their cloud is secure sure, but seems that was the trade off to all the bad rap. And needing to setup separate email alerting, jump on a VPN. Then try using the interface remotely.



Movement when not home? Ping. There's movement. Here's an included screenshot your camera included for you and link to upnp back down the pipe to your nvr got to us on for playback.



Given hes monitoring this traffic should soon tell if it was doing strange stuff accessing it from outside.