I have a Sense. Im just wanting the 4 point to USB cable as a back up.



PBtech do not sell them, Harvey Norman want $27....



Ive seen them on Trademe for $5 plus $5 shipping, I imagine these are drop shipped from aliB or similar, but if the seller has a 99% profile, it should be a pretty trustworty sale for $10?



I couldnt find anywhere that sells them in store other than HN.



I tried to explain to my partner about aliB being reputable with the right store, but I think they want the cable asap.



Easiest just to buy a 3rd party cable off TM?