ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Best place to buy a cheap fitbit charger cable?
TeaLeaf

5383 posts

Uber Geek


#312137 20-Mar-2024 10:54
I have a Sense. Im just wanting the 4 point to USB cable as a back up.

PBtech do not sell them, Harvey Norman want $27....

Ive seen them on Trademe for $5 plus $5 shipping, I imagine these are drop shipped from aliB or similar, but if the seller has a 99% profile, it should be a pretty trustworty sale for $10?

I couldnt find anywhere that sells them in store other than HN.

I tried to explain to my partner about aliB being reputable with the right store, but I think they want the cable  asap.

Easiest just to buy a 3rd party cable off TM?

amanzi
Amanzi
1175 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3208465 20-Mar-2024 10:57
Not sure about this specific cable, but yes there are heaps of Trade Me sellers that resell AliExpress items - some drop-ship, but there are a lot that have local stock. So you might be able save a few dollars by buying direct from AliExpress, but TM should be quicker and easier in my experience. Might be worth asking the seller if they have local stock.

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
davidcole
5831 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3208593 20-Mar-2024 14:00
I bought a garmin one off Aliexpress....it was actually longer than the official one....so I'd expect a fitbit one as well.

 

 




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com


TeaLeaf

5383 posts

Uber Geek


  #3208633 20-Mar-2024 15:27
amanzi:

 

but TM should be quicker and easier in my experience. Might be worth asking the seller if they have local stock.

 

 

That is my thinking, partner wants it asap otherwise Id consider aliepress, but, it works out the same pice with shipping. and as you say wit local stock the TM sale should arrive within couple of days.

Cheers guys, I was just making sure there wasnt a local PC type store that keeps the 3rd party models in stock. :-)



davidcole
5831 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3208653 20-Mar-2024 16:18
TeaLeaf:

 

amanzi:

 

but TM should be quicker and easier in my experience. Might be worth asking the seller if they have local stock.

 

 

That is my thinking, partner wants it asap otherwise Id consider aliepress, but, it works out the same pice with shipping. and as you say wit local stock the TM sale should arrive within couple of days.

Cheers guys, I was just making sure there wasnt a local PC type store that keeps the 3rd party models in stock. :-)

 

 

Aliexpress can be about 5 - 10 days at the moment.  For $2 - $4  might as well get a 2nd (3rd) cable.

 

 




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com


heavenlywild
4791 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3208654 20-Mar-2024 16:19
Yes Ali is quite fast these days, usually arrives 1-1.5 weeks.




Buying a Tesla? Use my Tesla referral link and we both get discounts and credits.

ANglEAUT
2040 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3208731 20-Mar-2024 18:18
davidcole: Aliexpress can be about 5 - 10 days at the moment.  For $2 - $4  might as well get a 2nd (3rd) cable.

 

heavenlywild: Yes Ali is quite fast these days, usually arrives 1-1.5 weeks.

 

Maybe because of the new orange "shop like a billionaire brand"?




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

heavenlywild
4791 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3208929 20-Mar-2024 21:23
ANglEAUT:

 

davidcole: Aliexpress can be about 5 - 10 days at the moment.  For $2 - $4  might as well get a 2nd (3rd) cable.

 

heavenlywild: Yes Ali is quite fast these days, usually arrives 1-1.5 weeks.

 

Maybe because of the new orange "shop like a billionaire brand"?

 

 

Yes, absolutely. Competition is good.

 

Ali is now often faster to deliver than Temu!




Buying a Tesla? Use my Tesla referral link and we both get discounts and credits.



qwertee
640 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3209003 21-Mar-2024 08:12
I bought a spare cable for my FitBit Ionic a while back from TradeMe. 
Cheap and worked fine, until the big re-call of all Ionic fitbits.

